ELIZABETHTOWN – I’ve received requests for a recipe for good ole’ Goulash. This is something that I haven’t made recently but found that there are many recipes, all with different ingredients some recipes even with using V-8 Juice! Your typical Goulash is made with ground beef and shredded cheddar cheese. In this recipe, I am using ground turkey and 4 Italian Cheese Blend which made it lighter and just as delicious.

Here is your shopping List:

1. 1 lb. elbow macaroni

2. Two lbs. ground turkey

3. One onion finely chopped

4. Three cloves of garlic minced

5. One Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

6. Two 15 oz cans tomato sauce

7. Two 14 oz cans petite diced tomatoes

8. 1-1/2 Tbsp Italian Seasoning

9. Two tsp kosher salt

10. ½ tsp course ground pepper

11. One cup shredded Italian Cheese Blend

12. Olive Oil

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add some salt and cook for three minutes less than what the box instructions say (you want the macaroni to be al dente). Heat a large skillet with 2 Tbsp of olive over high heat. Add the ground turkey and onion to the pan and break apart the meat cooking until browned. Drain any fat or liquid. Mix in the garlic and cook about one minute. Add in the Worcestershire sauce, tomato sauce and diced tomatoes. Mix until combined. Stir in the Italian Seasoning, salt and pepper and adjust the seasonings to taste. Do not cover the pan and let it come to a bubble. Mix in the cooked macaroni and shredded cheese and serve. For the beef lovers, substitute the turkey for ground beef and the cheese to cheddar.

(Today’s Fun Fact: Did you know that there is Hungarian and American Goulash? Hungarian Goulash is made with a thick meat and vegetables and is more like a stew with a broth that is heavily seasoned with paprika. American Goulash is a quick dish made from ground beef, tomato sauce, herbs and elbow macaroni. It also goes by the name of American Chop Suey).

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at [email protected] or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia