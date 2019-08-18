ELIZABETHTOWN — Carmen Green didn’t want to miss it this year.

She and her son, Mason, were among hundreds who flooded the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market on Saturday at the annual Back 2 School Blast.

“I just really want the school supplies,” said the Dublin Primary student.

His mom said they heard about it last year and didn’t get a chance to come out. Roberta Matthews, Carmen’s mom and Mason’s grandmother, was thrilled.

“I feel that it’s great that Bladen County is doing something like this, and sponsors, for all the kids,” Roberta said. “It’s something to do right before school starts.

“It’s a kind of a little bit of community unity.”

Backpacks and school supplies, all from donations, were available. So were free haircuts at His and Her Barber Shop.

Families came in 10 at a time to have a chance to swap or pick out school uniform items, get backpacks, and visit all the booths. Representatives were outside the market with the Sheriff’s Office, fingerprinting kids for identification cards and doing K-9 demonstrations.

“I came out here to get school supplies and school uniforms,” said Alice Cromartie, who was out with her daughter and mom.

Her daughter said she was excited to start her first day at the primary school, and at age 6, she is starting first grade.

“I’m out here getting my children their school supplies and uniforms,” said Brittany Tatum, whose son, Ayden, goes to Elizabethtown Primary.

“I came out here to see what’s going on and bring the kids out here to have some fun,” said Sandy Britt.

Her daughter told her about it before, and some of the kids with her had been previously.

They were most excited about haircuts, and went down to get them after going inside the market.

Families had a chance to talk with representatives about various education opportunities, recreational opportunities, get 4-H information and engage in a demonstration on compression CPR.

More than 600 book bags were donated by Smithfield Foods in a variety of colors, along with pencil pouches with supplies in them.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

People were lined up down the the sidewalk awaiting the opening of Saturday morning's Back 2 School Blast at the Cape Fear Farmer's Market in Elizabethtown.

