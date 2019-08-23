TAR HEEL — Despite the deluge of rain that pelted the region, parents, teachers and students kept their spirits high for the 2019 Bladen County Schools open houses on Thursday evening.

Students at Plainview Primary were ready to take on the new school year, with excitement and joy all over their faces. The same could be said for Dublin Primary, where superhero teachers lined the halls and gave shout-outs to the returning upturned faces.

Those faces were ready to find the sunshine in this next school year.

“I like the learning and reading part,” said Michael Carter, a third grade student at Plainview.

A self-proclaimed Dr. Seuss aficionado, he said he has a lot of those books at his house.

When asked what he liked the most, he said that he didn’t have a favorite thing.

“It’s mostly all my favorite,” he said.

And it didn’t take him long to explain that he liked how the teacher decides if the class can go outside, whereas when he was in Maryland, the principal that made that call.

“If the principal gets to decide, and not the teacher, that makes me worried,” he said with a chuckle.

Luckily for him that teacher this year is Ashley Davis, and she is new to the school as well.

“I’m looking forward to a great year,” she said. “And I am looking forward to having a lot of fun while learning, and getting a lot of growth out of my children.”

She said she was ready to help them grow academically, but also socially and emotionally as well, and having lots of positive experiences.

“I’m looking forward to a lot of hugs,” she said.

Jessica Eason, the school counselor at Elizabethtown Middle, said she was looking forward to greatness this year. Her school has a new principal, Jamaal Dunham.

“He has a great outlook,” she said, as she watched him walk around the gymnasium.

Dunham was right in the center of everything, and was engaging and introducing himself to his new students and parents.

“I’m looking for all the kids to show their greatness, and all the teachers,” he said.

One of those parents was Lakeida Lloyd, who said she was ready to send her children back to school.

“I’m looking for a great year. But also a better year,” she said. “I wish school would start tomorrow, because we are ready.”

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The new principal at Elizabethtown Middle School was out in the middle of everything during open house Thursday night. Cody Clark (front) is surrounded by (from left) Braylon Cromartie, Mary Frances, Barbara Cogdell, Principal Jamaal Dunham, Lakeida Lloyd, Ariel Cromartie and Harmony Richardson. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_etownmiddle.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

The new principal at Elizabethtown Middle School was out in the middle of everything during open house Thursday night. Cody Clark (front) is surrounded by (from left) Braylon Cromartie, Mary Frances, Barbara Cogdell, Principal Jamaal Dunham, Lakeida Lloyd, Ariel Cromartie and Harmony Richardson. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Cathy Posey (left) listens to Isiah Long (right) as he talks to his daughter, Eva Garriques about her upcoming school year. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_s1.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Cathy Posey (left) listens to Isiah Long (right) as he talks to his daughter, Eva Garriques about her upcoming school year. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Michael Carter was right at home in the third grade classroom of Ashley Davis at Plainview Primary. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_s2.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Michael Carter was right at home in the third grade classroom of Ashley Davis at Plainview Primary. Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Dublin Primary was full of school superheros during open house. Clockwise from left are Kelly White, Jessica Oxendine, Tina Owens, Kalah Magruder and Lukus White. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_s3.jpeg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Dublin Primary was full of school superheros during open house. Clockwise from left are Kelly White, Jessica Oxendine, Tina Owens, Kalah Magruder and Lukus White.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal