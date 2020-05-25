ELIZABETHTOWN — The Cape Fear River is flooding in Bladen County.

Measurements are still coming in at the northern and southern ends of the county, but not in the middle at Browns Landing, site of Lock and Dam No. 2.

Near Tar Heel at the W.O. Huske Lock and Dam No. 3, the river was at 49.47 feet at 8 p.m. Sunday. Flood stage is 42 feet, and the river surged past that mark Thursday and Friday. It is expected to crest early Monday at about 49.6 feet.

As happened during Hurricane Florence, the gauge at Browns Landing in Elizabethtown failed to continue recording measurements after getting into the flood stage of 25 feet. The estimated measure is 26.8 feet.

At Lock and Dam No. 1 near Riegelwood, the river was at 21.19 feet Sunday at 7:45 p.m. It was expected to crest at 21.9 feet overnight Monday into Tuesday. Flood stage there is 24 feet.

Rain at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Airport this month has measured 5.64 inches. Upstream, rain has measured 5.71 inches at Fayetteville Regional Airport in May, and 17.05 inches since Feb. 1.

In Fayetteville, where the Cape Fear goes under N.C. 24 not far from the intersection of N.C. 210 and U.S. 301 business, the river crested earlier Sunday at 33.21 feet — less than 2 feet from the 35-foot flood stage. It rose 8 feet between Thursday and Sunday.

Flood stage has been eclipsed by more than 7 feet on the Cape Fear River near Tar Heel. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_cape-fear-river-sun-052620.jpegNOAA

Flood stage has been eclipsed by more than 7 feet on the Cape Fear River near Tar Heel.

