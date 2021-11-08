ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s trend in coronavirus tracking continues to improve, with the CDC saying Monday it had just 23 cases.

A daily report from the Bladen County Health Department was last received on Wednesday; there were 47 then, with no hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says 51.1 percent of the population 12 years or age or older is fully vaccinated. Of the total population, Bladen has 44.7 percent (14,611) of the total population fully vaccinated and 53.1 percent (17,375) partially vaccinated.

Sixty-six counties in the state remain at high transmission levels, according to the CDC. Four are moderate, and Bladen along with 30 others are substantial. The period measured is Oct. 31 to Saturday for case rate, and Oct. 29 to Thursday for percent positivity.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen has logged 5,500 cases and 95 deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services report just after noon on Monday. Statewide, there have been 18,317 deaths since the pandemic began. There are 1,040 hospitalized, according to Monday’s report.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 46.4 million confirmed cases and 754,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 34.3 million.

There have been more than 250 million cases worldwide, with more than 5 million deaths.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com.