These skewers make for a delicious BBQ platter, with bright peppers and flavorful fennel rounding out the salmon and potatoes.

***

Ingredients …

16 purple/ blue petite/creamer potatoes

1 small bulb fennel

1 large red pepper, or 4-6 small peppers

1 lb. piece fresh salmon, boned & skinned

1 cup tomato sauce

2 Tablespoons Maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

***

Preparation …

In a saucepan, cover potatoes with water and boil for 12-15 minutes until easily pierced with a small sharp knife. Drain and allow to cool to easily handle.

Slice white part of the fennel bulb into 16 – 1inch pieces.

Cut peppers into 16 – 1inch pieces.

Slice salmon into 16 – 1inch square pieces.

Thread alternately onto metal or soaked bamboo skewers, 4 pieces for each ingredient.

In a mixing bowl whisk together tomato sauce, maple syrup and smoked paprika.

Place skewers on a well seasoned (brush with oil) stove top or BBQ grill on medium high.

Turn after 3-4 minutes & brush with sauce. Continue grilling for a total of 8-10 minutes, brushing with sauce, until salmon is desired doneness.

Note: Alternately can be cooked in a 400 F oven for 10-12 minutes.

