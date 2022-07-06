DUBLIN — A new nonprofit organization in Bladen County will host a special conference in July.

The Experience Ministry is reaching out to extend to all an opportunity to ignite community engagement by hosting the Experience Conference on July 22-23 at Bladen Community College, located at 7418 NC Hwy. 41 West in Dublin.

The plan is to give away school supplies, give rental assistance, and help someone launch their own LLC. These two days are going to be packed with educational tools, outreach, and fellowship.

“This won’t be possible without the help of the community,” said the Rev. Jamal C. Murchison, Experience Ministry founder and CEO. “So, we are asking for your help by giving to the cause and blessing us with your presence.”

The event opens on July 22 with a college and career fair from 3 to 4 p.m.; from 5 to 6 p.m. will be a Spirituality/Success Panel; and at 7 p.m. will be the opening worship and school supply giveaway.

On July 23, a business expo and community day, along with an LLC giveaway will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; at 7 p.m. will be the closing worship and rent giveaway.

For information on nominating individuals for rental/mortgage assistance, vendor registration, and the LLC giveaway:

— To donate Cash App: $xchurchnc — Zelle: xchurchnc@gmail.com — Givelify: https://giv.li/8aox0b — Experience Ministry: Checks/Money Orders made out to Experience Ministry

— Rental/Mortgage Assistance: https://forms.gle/5ZNvY8BmmKdBj4vMA

— LLC Giveaway: https://forms.gle/5DK4xa595gjCKeRV7

— Volunteer SignUp: https://forms.gle/DepsAsCA295kL6UV8

— Vendor SignUp: https://forms.gle/RkkT7fB3ccUQUmD69