BLADENBORO – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Department arrested seven people in connection to a drug search on Tuesday evening at the 1000 Block of Center Road in Bladenboro. The BCSO was tipped off by suspicious activities through several community complaints over the last few months, which led to an investigation and a warrant being eventually signed-off.

Deputies seized several illicit items including drugs and guns amongst the seven residents living in the home. Four-of-the-seven people arrested on Tuesday were hit with minor charges and they all received bonds under $10,000. Coleman D. Johnson, a 45-year-old man from Bladenboro was arrested with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule VI, and possession of firearm by felon. Johnson’s bond is set to $150,000 and he’s being held in Bladen County Jail.

Jefferey Lawerence Tittle, a 37-year-old man from Bladenboro was arrested with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing an illegal firearm with altered/destroyed serial number. His bond was set to $75,000 and he’s also being held in Bladen County Jail. Lisa Ann Jackson, a 49-year-old from Lake Waccamaw has been arrested for possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II. Jackson’s bond was set to $50,000 and she’s being held in the Bladen County Jail.

Jamie Marie Autry, Wilfred Brad Davis, Brian Edward Floyd, and Michal Dwayne Wix were the other four assailants arrested in the search on Tuesday.