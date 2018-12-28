WILMINGTON — East Bladen was never able to unleash its transition game and lost for the first time this season, 41-29, at Hoggard on Thursday evening.

The third of four quarterfinals in the 25th annual Leon Brogdon Holiday Basketball Tournament, hosted by Hoggard, was a matchup of programs that combined for 51 wins a year ago and 13 thus far this season. Both teams were rerouted from the original tournament bracket: Hoggard (7-3) meets Union Pines in the semifinals, and East Bladen (8-1) plays Wilmington Ashley on the consolation side.

The tournament bracket is noted that matchups may change in order to route New Hanover County teams away from each other as possible.

The Lady Eagles were deadlocked entering the final period and only managed field goals by Abbie Cross and Erica McKoy. McKoy led East Bladen with 12 points and Patience Ward added seven. Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson, a UNC Pembroke signee, was held scoreless.

Blair Barefoot led the winners with 14 points.

Abbie Cross https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_14-Abbie-Cross-1.jpg Abbie Cross

Bladen Journal