BIBLE TRIVIA

1. For possible new year’s resolutions, Proverbs 16:3 says, “Commit thy works unto the Lord, and thy thoughts shall be _____.” Resolved, Established, Directed, Bountiful

2. Likewise, Psalm 37:5 instructs us to, “Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to _____.” Nurture, Pass, Action, Light

3. Which book proclaims the first day of the new year is for resting and a memorial sounding the trumpet? Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers

4. 2 Corinthians 5:17 and Galatians 2:20 are among the verses to focus on what in a new year? Blessings, Moving forward, Grace, Church attendance

5. In which month of the religious calendar did the new year begin in the Bible? 3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th 6. From James 1:5, what may one lack and if they ask God it shall be given? Love, Wisdom, Truth, Goals

ANSWERS: 1) Established, 2) Pass, 3) Leviticus, 4) Moving forward, 5) 7th, 6) Wisdom