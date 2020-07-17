People die every day without living up to the God-given potential that they have. God did not intend for Joe in Chicago to die broke, homeless and alone.

Many of the choices that we must make are literally life-changing. We can sink lower into the dungeon the devil has made look appealing, or we can opt for the road that God has paved for us.

As we live our lives, we must make many decisions. That is the amazing thing about God because He gives us options, not orders, and has faith that we will make the right choices when the time comes. He also supplies us with certain talents to help us make those correct decisions.

In Proverbs 3:5-6, we read, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.”

I’m sure that every person that God creates has a gift. For some, it’s more apparent, but for some of the most talented, it’s hidden in selflessness.

Don’t think that you have to be on the front page of the New York Times or on “Entertainment Tonight” to be a success. I’m pretty sure that God is prouder of that mother of three who’s taking her kids to church while working two jobs because the father died. He also smiles as the cashier at the grocery store helps an elderly couple pay for their groceries. You are the rock stars that should be on the front page of every newspaper in the country.

Dig deep and find your talent. Sometimes, it’s simply being. Never give up! The talent with which God has blessed us at birth is “good.” If we never ignore that talent, we’ll surely fulfill the destiny that He has ready for us.

What God-given talents do you have?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.