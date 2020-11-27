Wagner: My friend, God, has programmed us to win

I started law school when I was 43 years old.

I was in a class with a medical doctor, an accountant, and several other exceptionally intellectual professionals. I began to doubt my intellect and ability to finish. The enemy was telling me that I wasn’t worthy to be there.

I’d spent most of my life tackling problems on my own, but this time I was prepared. I had a new partner for whom doubt was no match. That new friend was God. I began fervently praying for answers and He taught me to take one step at a time. I prayed, studied, and prayed some more.

In Isaiah 41:13, we read, “For I am the Lord our God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you.”

I survived the first year, the second year was better, and before I finished I was on the Dean’s List. You see, I stopped the devil in his tracks and proclaimed that my God was bigger than any obstacle in front of me!

At some point in life, everyone experiences doubt. It is derived from different origins, but its purpose is usually the same. It’s there to hinder, delay, and to make you change your mind about life decisions. Most likely, it’s a decision that God has whispered to you.

How we resolve these doubts is what really separates victories from defeats. To live the life that God intended, we must learn to listen to Him. I guarantee you that when you hear the voice of doubt, it’s not God.

Just as God is real, so is the enemy. There is no situation you’ll ever be put into that the devil can win without poisoning your mind. God has programmed us to win; it’s just up to us now.

Have you ever doubted yourself?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.