ELIZABETHTOWN – Grace United Methodist Church, Elizabethtown, is having an extraordinary Fall Bazaar and BBQ Plate Sale on Saturday, November 9th, from “11:00 AM – Until.”

The event will be held on its now vacant lot but soon to be the location of one of the newest United Methodist churches in North Carolina and the world.

“We’re very excited to have crafts, baked goods, fall and Christmas items, special vendors, silent auctions, original artwork, kids baskets, typical yard sale items and delicious BBQ,” said Lee Hauser, former media manager at multiple local radio stations. “The official location is 1805 West Broad Street, which just happens to be right across the street from the Elizabethtown Baptist Church. Take out BBQ Plates are $10 each. Many of the members of Grace will be there, of course, and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone for a fun community event and a great opportunity for fellowship.”

Along with the main course of freshly cooked BBQ, the menu includes baked beans, slaw, a roll, and tea. Parking will be available if you wish to eat on-site, or simply circle through for pick-up. You may pre-purchase your BBQ tickets at Dickerson Pharmacy or from any Grace UMC member. Quarts of BBQ will also be available.

Grace UMC is the newest member of the Bladen Charge. With 49 charter members, this group was declared an official member of the United Methodist Conference on June 4, 2023 by Bishop Connie Shelton. Grace is engaging the community through food ministries, compassionate care teams, and a focus on schools.