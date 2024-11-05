ELIZABETHTOWN – The organizers of the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade are asking “What does Christmas in Elizabethtown” mean to you? What are your finest memories? What images come to mind?

The Annual Parade is scheduled for Sunday, December 1, starting at Town Hall at 4pm. The Christmas Tree Lighting on the Bladen County Courthouse lawn will immediately follow the Parade.

“Christmas in Elizabethtown” is this year’s Annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting theme, Terri Dennison, Elizabethtown’s Director of Communications and Marketing announced. “We are hoping to see creative and original floats that interpret that theme. It’s a challenge as the floats get more imaginative each year.” Dennison noted that Artworks with Donna was the 2023 winner. The float featured students of art teacher Donna Melvin dressed as elves playing around a gingerbread house.

One thing that is not allowed on any float is Santa Claus. Santa will appear at the end of the parade and will help with the Tree Lighting.

New this year is the opportunity for businesses and organizations to help sponsor one of the five Shriner groups, Dennison said, adding “The Shriner brigades provide great entertainment and are a parade favorite”. The majority of the $500 sponsorship cost will be donated to the Shriners.

Entry applications for the parade are now available on the Town’s website (www.elizabethtownnc.org) . Entries for non-profits and government are free. All other entries are $35 ($45 after Nov. 18). Pre-decorated floats can be rented for $450, which includes a driver and banners. Deadline for entries is November 22.