Rocky Boussias and his wife Kaci Leigh and their three children: Charleigh Rose, Giorgios Timothy and Rocky James Jr. thank the crowd of well-wishers that came to welcome them to the E-Town business community.

ELIZABETHTOWN – Last Friday, the Elizabethtown – White Lake Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Rocky Boussias, his family and Boussias Law Firm to the business district with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

In August 2022 the Bladen Journal reported that Hester, Grady & Hester of Elizabethtown presented Rocky J. Boussias to District Court Judge (13th Judicial District) Scott L. Ussery in the Superior Courtroom of the Bladen County Courthouse to be sworn in before family, friends and several local attorneys.

Today Boussias has opened his own law firm.

Born on June 2, 1986, Boussias resided in Waterbury, Connecticut, before moving his family to White Lake — where he currently lives with his wife Kaci Leigh and their three children: Charleigh Rose, Giorgios Timothy and Rocky James Jr.

Boussias is the son of George and step-mother Christina Boussias, and mother Cynthia Madden. His in-laws are Don and Sandi Boyce.

When he’s not working, Boussias enjoys golfing, watching the Minnesota Vikings, traveling with his family, cooking and gardening.

He said his long-term goals are to “establish himself as a valued member of the local and state bars, assist in the betterment of his community, support the family, be a role model for his children.”

According to the Boussias Law Firm website, the mission of the firm is to “provide high-quality legal services to our clients. We strive to achieve the best possible outcome for our clients, and we are dedicated to helping them navigate the complex legal system with ease.”

Boussias hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. For more information or to help welcome the business to the community, please call 910-991-3131.