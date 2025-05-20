East Bladen’s Lalia Smith clears a hurdle during Friday’s NCHSAA 1A championship meet in Greensboro. Smith finished seventh in the 100-meter hurdles.. (Kenneth Armstrong photo)

GREENSBORO — Lalia Smith and the boys’ 4×200 relay team scored points Friday for East Bladen in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state championship meet at Marcus T. Johnson Track and Field.

Smith placed seventh in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles in 17.31 seconds, which scored two points.

The boys’ 4×200 relay team consisting of Chace Butler, Tevin McLean, Dominick Collins and Jayden Hawkins placed sixth in 1 minute, 32.45 second, which scored three points.

Corvian Community School won the boys’ 1A state title with 62 points. Swain County claimed the girls’ title with 97 points. There were 53 boys teams and 41 girls teams that scored points in the state meet.

Here are results for East Bladen athletes:

BOYS

200 – 1. Dre Davis, Albemarle, 21.60; 11. Tevin McLean, East Bladen, 23.10; 15. Chace Butler, East Bladen, 23.83.

110 Hurdles – 1. Donald Burgess, Weldon, 14.74; 14. Jayden Hawkins, East Bladen, 18.44.

300 Hurdles – 1. Derrick Reid Jr., Carver, 37.92; 15. Jayden Hawkins, East Bladen, 46.25.

4×100 Relay – 1. Mountain Island Charter, 42.97; 11. East Bladen (Kewone Maynor, Tevin McLean, Dominick Collins, Chace Butler), 44.32.

4×200 Relay – 1. East Wilkes, 1:29.63; 6. East Bladen (Chace Butler, Tevin McLean, Dominick Collins, Jayden Hawkins), 1:32.45.

4×400 Relay – 1. Carver, 3:24.40; 14. East Bladen (Xavier Potts, Dominick Collins, Juanito Alvarado, Macurey Sheppard), 3:43.69.

Discus – 1. Nse Uffort, Swain County, 165-9; 14. Dashon Campbell, 100-11.

GIRLS

100 Hurdles – 1. Jayda Lewis, Corvian Community, 13.90; 7. Laila Smith, East Bladen, 17.31.

4×100 Relay – 1. Mountain Island Charter, 47.86; 15. East Bladen (Arien Fields, Montierra Richardson, Nyasia Banks, Trinity Kemp), 53.22.

4×200 Relay – 1. Mountain Island Charter, 1:40.76; 14. East Bladen (Montierra Richardson, Arien Fields, Trinity Kemp, Laila Kemp), 1:53.01.

Shot Put – 1. Mirianna Corea, Eastern Randolph, 38-6; 14. Cabria Baldwin, East Bladen, 27-5.25.