ELIZABETHTOWN – The Elizabethtown Town Council held their first meeting of the year Jan. 5 with some surprise announcements and a lot of business being transacted. The meeting also prompted questions.

Items approved under the Consent agenda were minutes from previous meetings, Budget Amendment #13-01 NCDAQ Rebate Agreement – Level 2 EV Charging Station 2023-01 ($10,000 NCDAR VW Settlement Rebate and $12,337.91 from the Town’s General Fund = $22,337.91), Grant Project Ordinance #13-02 to close out NCDAQ Rebate Agreement – Level 2 EV Charging Station 2023-01 and the reappointment of Wayne Edge to the Firemen’s Relief board of trustees.

Mayor Sylvia Campbell announced that Finance Director Sharon Penny was leaving. Penny was presented a plaque for her six years of service to the Town.

· Interim Manager Pat Devane provided progress updates on the community center, the Vulcanair building and the waste water treatment plant project.

Council approved Resolutions #R-2026-01 and #R-2026-02 designating Interim Manager Pat Devane to sign checks for the Town, the Airport/Economic Development Commission CDBG-NR Grant requisitions and checks until the Finance Director position is filled.

Mayor Sylvia Campbell advised that there was a vacancy on the Airport/Economic Commission Board. After brief discussion, the matter was tabled to a later date.

Chuck Huestess with Bladen’s Bloomin Agri-Industrial, Inc. addressed the Board during the Open Forum concerning economic development and personnel and questioned if the Board matter should be addressed in the Open Forum or closed session. After discussion Council agreed to give Mr. Huestess five (5) minutes to address the matter in closed session.

· James Nance, Director of Bladen County Board of Elections introduced himself and offered his assistance in the future.

Jonathan Langston acknowledged the new walk signs and expressed concerns about the “walk” signs when turning right on Broad Street at the light coming off of the Cape Fear River Bridge and a stop sign missing near the public library across from Go Gas.

Harvey Schultz expressed his concerns about the old Accent Dye building being an eye sore near his business and asked the Board for assistance in getting the building removed. The Board advised they would look into the matter.

The Board entered into closed session in accordance with NCGS 143-318.11(a)(4) – Economic Development, NCGS 143-318-11(a)(6) and to hear Chuck Huestess’s concerns about economic development and personnel. A motion was made and approved immediately after the Board returned from closed session but the motion was inaudible. A motion was also made to adjourn the meeting.