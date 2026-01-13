ELIZABETHTOWN – Small, local businesses are more than storefronts in Elizabethtown.

They are the backbone of our community. They keep resources circulating locally and, most importantly, reflect the values, faith, and character of the people who call this area home. One powerful example is Faith Partners Christian Supply, owned by Mildred Jackson.

For more than 38 years, Jackson has faithfully followed the Lord’s calling on her life, serving and sharing the gospel with individuals and families throughout Bladen and Columbus counties. Through perseverance and unwavering faith, she is dedicated to sharing the love of Christ to everyone she encounters inside and outside of her store, even while facing significant challenges along the way.

Her work is a reminder that many small businesses are also ministries, serving not for profit alone, but for purpose.

Hilton Companies is a business that stands alongside Faith Partners Christian Supply and urges our community and fellow businesses to do the same for small, local businesses across the area.

“Hilton Companies encourages everyone to support one another, give when you feel led, and love your neighbor as Christ has instructed,” Hilton Companies said. “By choosing local, we honor the people who pour their hearts into serving our community every day and help preserve the spirit that makes Elizabethtown a special place to live and work. Local businesses like Faith Partners Christian Supply depend on the support of the communities they serve.”

Every purchase, donation, and word of encouragement helps ensure these businesses can continue their mission and impact future generations. When larger companies and community members choose to give locally, the return is felt far beyond the transaction. It strengthens relationships, sustains faith-based outreach, and keeps Elizabethtown thriving.