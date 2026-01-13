Elizabeth “Libby” Robbins Dowless, of Whiteville passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. She was born in Elizabethtown, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Elizabeth “Lib” Robbins. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by son; Theron “Ted” Layton Dowless, Jr.

Libby was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School. She was a stay at home mom of four children whom she loved dearly. She never missed an opportunity to tell you a story about her grandchildren. She loved her family and friends. Libby was full of life and enjoyed the simple things it offered.

She grew up in Elizabethtown Baptist Church until she moved to Whiteville in 1964 and joined Western Prong Baptist Church. She served as Secretary of WMU for many years until her health began to decline and also served as a Sunday School teacher in her early years. She was instrumental in the early years of forming the North Whiteville Fire Department where she spent many hours helping raise money and advocating for the building of the NWFD. Libby loved helping with Meals-on-Wheels and visiting the shut-ins. She was a true Prayer Warrior.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Theron Layton Dowless, daughter; Robin Herring; sons; Tim Dowless (Edna) and Todd Dowless (Heather), Grandchildren; Alex Herring (Lacy), Arron Herring, Lindsey Dowless Ferguson (Andrew), Lauren Dowless and Kyler Dowless; Great Grandchildren; Deacon and Lennon Herring; Brother; Chicky Robbins (Janice), Nieces; Elizabeth Gray Uzzell and Ivey Robbins, several Great Nieces and Great Nephews.

A funeral will be held Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Western Prong Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Wilson and Rev. Roger Coffey officiating. Burial will follow at Whiteville Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

The family would like to express thanks to Libby’s special caregiver, Kim Quattlebaum, Krista Hardee (RN) and members of Liberty Hospice for their love and support.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Western Prong Baptist Church Building Fund, 167 Peacock Road, Whiteville, NC 28472.

McKenzie Mortuary, 112 Jefferson Street, Whiteville, North Carolina, is serving the Dowless family.