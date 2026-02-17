By the time you finish reading this article, you will have read close to a thousand carefully selected words. That may not sound impressive until you consider every one of those words put on its best outfit before appearing in public. Writing, after all, is not simply about putting words on a page. It is about choosing the correct words for the appropriate moment and knowing whether those words need to arrive wearing a tuxedo or comfortable sweatpants.

In an age of emojis, abbreviations, and messages beginning with “u up?” or “omw rn,” writing feels like a lost art. However, do not be fooled. Writing is alive and well, quietly judging us from résumés, emails, court documents, college essays, and job applications. Whether we realize it or not, how we write often shapes how others view us.

Writing Speaks When We Are Not in the Room

Writing matters because it represents us when we are not present to explain ourselves. It speaks for us when we apply for a job, email a professor or supervisor, submit a report, or file an official complaint. Unlike spoken words, writing does not get help from tone of voice or facial expressions. Once it is written, it must stand on its own and sometimes forever or at least until someone screenshots it.

Clear writing suggests clear thinking. Strong writing signals competence, credibility, and effort. Weak writing, on the other hand, suggests confusion, carelessness, or a concerning lack of spellcheck usage. Readers form opinions quickly. A well-written paragraph opens doors. A poorly written paragraph closes them just as fast and occasionally locks them.

Formal and Informal: Not Enemies, Only Different Tools

One of the most important writing skills is knowing when to be formal and when to be informal. Some writers draft emails as though they are legal contracts while others submit professional messages like a text message sent while crossing a parking lot. Regardless, both approaches raise eyebrows.

Formal and informal language are not rivals. They are tools and like any good tools, they

work best when used correctly.

When Writing Needs to Dress Professionally

Formal language is polished, structured, and professional. It avoids slang, emojis, contractions, and casual shortcuts. It favors complete sentences, precise vocabulary, and a respectful tone. Formal writing is expected in academic papers, workplace communication, résumés, cover letters, reports, and official correspondence.

This version of writing stands at attention, makes eye contact, and says, “Thank you for your time.” It is not always exciting but it is reliable and reliability goes a long way.

When It Is Perfectly Fine to Relax

Informal language is relaxed and conversational. It sounds more like everyday speech and allows for contractions, casual wording, and a friendly tone. Informal writing works well for text messages, social media posts, personal emails, blogs, and conversations with people you know well.

No one expects a birthday message beginning with, “Dear Jonathan, I hope this message finds you in good health.” Informal writing allows personality to shine and helps build a connection.

Knowing the Difference Is the Real Skill

Strong writers adjust their tone based on audience and purpose. They understand writing is not one-size-fits-all. For instance, you would not wear pajamas to a job interview or a three-piece suit to mow the lawn, and you do not use the same writing style in every situation.

The Final Word

In essence, writing is not about sounding fancy or casual. It is about being effective. Choosing the correct language for the appropriate situation ensures your message is clear, respectful, and suitable. If you can manage that while avoiding typos, confusing sentences, and accidental sarcasm, you are already ahead of the game.

Your words represent you. Make sure they are dressed for the occasion.

Dr. Naomi Hooks is an English instructor at Bladen Community College. She is a part of the new journalism program that allows interested students to gain experience working at The Bladen Journal. She is a graduate of Fayetteville State University and has been teaching since 2016.