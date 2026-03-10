RCSO seeks public’s help locating mother and son

MAXTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a mother and her child.

Marquita Maynor and Jaylon Maynor were last seen Monday, March 9 in the area of Revels Road outside of Maxton.

Marquita Maynor is a 42-year-old Native American female, 5-foot-4, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Jaylon Maynor is an 8-year-old Native American male, 4-foot-8, 90 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.