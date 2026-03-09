Jones: Let’s get social (media)

During my first stint with the Bladen Journal from Dec. 1979 until July 1985 it was the place to go to find the news of Bladen County.

Under the likes of editors such as Dennis Patterson, Harvey Burgess, Jack Heustess, Larry Guyton and Denise Cross, the Journal was the paper of record for our little corner of the world. It was printed twice a week and filled with local comings and goings. There was “hard” news, features, sports and community columns. You could find out that Bob and Sue, their spouses and children came from Charlotte to visit their parents in Colly over the weekend.

The big-city papers were circulated here. You could get the Fayetteville Times, the Fayetteville Observer, the Wilmington Star-News and Raleigh News & Observer delivered to your house each morning. Those big-city papers would swoop in if there was a big news story or a sports playoff game, but for consistent local coverage, the Bladen Journal was the main source.

Today, none of those big-city papers circulate here. Having spent almost 35 years in the Fayetteville Observer newsroom, it has been sad to see how times have changed. When I began at the Observer in 1987 there were a bit over 100 people in the newsroom. Today, there’s 10.

Through it all, the Journal has continued its efforts to be your source for Bladen County news. There’s been ups and downs along the way, but the Journal has kept the press in Lumberton rolling.

Do you remember when the Journal was printed five days a week? It used Associated Press stories to fill the paper when the local stories ran short. I wasn’t at the Journal for that experiment, but, if memory serves correctly, it didn’t last long. It went back to twice a week.

Today, the Journal’s print edition comes out each Tuesday. If you subscribe for $45 per year, the paper should be in your mailbox each Tuesday. It’s really a great deal and I encourage you to subscribe.

However, news and sports happens every day which has brought social media and the internet into the news-gathering equation.

The Journal has a website — bladenjournal.com — and a Facebook page — search Bladen Journal — to keep readers updated. As for X, formerly Twitter, there are user names BladenJournal and JournalBladen, but no one can remember the password for either. I’ve begun posting Bladen news and sports on my X account at FOSonnyJones. Before you ask, the FO stands for Fayetteville Observer. You’re cordially invited to give it a follow.

Since I began covering sports again for the Journal last July I’ve posted stories on our website as soon as possible, then offered a recap of the week in the print edition. It’s the best of both worlds. Instant coverage for those of you who need to know now and an overview in print for those of you who prefer holding a newspaper and flipping through the pages.

I’ve tried to do the same with news stories since I began filling in as editor in February and also updating the Facebook page with our local news and sports coverage along with sharing a few community events.

My X account is a work in progress, but it’s getting there. Hopefully, I’ll be using the hashtag #LiveOnLocation more often as a tribute to Rodd Baxley, the former West Bladen High School state basketball champion and current ACC reporter for the Observer.

Whether it’s print, internet or social media, it’s all part of the plan to keep you informed as much as possible about Bladen County news, sports and happenings. We don’t get everything and can’t be everywhere, especially with a one-person staff, but we get as much as possible and rely on the help of many people and agencies.

The Bladen Journal has covered our county for more than 125 years and, through several changes, will continue to do so in print, online and on social media.

Thank you for your support of the Journal over the years and I hope it will continue.

Gotta go. It soon will be time to be #LiveOnLocation.