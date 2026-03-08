McGill: Putting Ichabod in his place

Of all of the notable characters of the Bible, there is none so telling as today’s starring man ICHABOD. No, I’m not referencing the Legend of Sleepy Hollow’s infamous, Ichabod Crane. Rather, I’m referring to a baby born to a dead father and a dying mother.

The account of this Ichabod is found in I Samuel 4. I am going to share both the Old Testament account as well as the New Testament application of this sad saga that is all too common even today.

In I Samuel 4, we find the Nation of Israel struggling under the leadership of an aged, blind and overweight high priest, Eli. As judge over God’s chosen people, Eli had used poor judgment in his personal and professional choices. It is true (and still is) that Nations rise and fall based on their leadership – and, even more importantly, their “LORD-ship.” Because of his physical, emotional and spiritual state, Eli was unfit for battle, so he sent his sons, Hophni and Phineas… Oh Boy – these Boys! Eli had done a poor job raising these two sons and the whole of Israel would suffer the consequences.

Israel would suffer two major defeats back-to-back against their formidable foe, the Philistine Army (modern-day Palestinians). The first battle cost Israel four thousand men. Assuming it must have been a fluke, they quickly surmised that the reason for the loss was their careless forgetting of the Ark of the Covenant. Seeing this sacred relic as nothing more than a good luck charm, they trusted it to give them victory in their next battle. To their shock and amazement, the outcome was far worse than in the first skirmish. When the dust cleared over the valley separating Ebenezer and Aphek, Hebrew casualties numbered thirty thousand men including Eli’s sons and substitute soldiers, Hophni and Phineas. To add insult to injury, the Philistines had not only wiped out the Israelite army but they had run off with their prized Ark.

Eli, perched on top of a wall, heard the battle cry and inquired of the outcome. When the heartbreaking tale was told to him, he fell back immediately off the wall and broke his neck killing him instantly.

Here’s where the story gets even more tragic and interesting. (keep in mind these are real people and real events – truth really is stranger than fiction). Hophni’s wife was expecting a child; when she got word of the devastating defeat and that her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law were all dead and that the Ark of the Covenant had been taken as bounty for the victorious Philistines, she went into labor, and delivered a baby boy, an heir, a man-child to carry on the legacy of Eli and Phineas. She would tragically die in childbirth but not before naming her child, “ICHABOD,” declaring that “The Glory of God has Departed Israel.” This story offers us a great teachable moment if we will look past the Gory Details and examine the Glory Doctrine of Ichabod.

For the Christian, the Church and even the Country, awareness of the dangers of Ichabod is essential if we are going to Experience and Express the Glory of God. Glory, by definition, is the “Manifestation of the Presence and Power of God.” In the Old Testament, the Ark of the Covenant represented the place where God dwelt. In the New Testament, our Lord resides in the Hearts of His people. Always remember… “In the Old Testament, God made a Temple for His People… In the New Testament, He made a People for His Temple.”

I will briefly share three lessons from Ichabod.

First, the Reasons for Ichabod. When we fail to spend time in God’s Word, we will find ourselves out of God’s Will. Intimacy with God (Quality Time) leads to Inspiration from God. Staying Focused on Christ leads to Faithfulness in the life of a Christian. Sometimes Ichabod sets in instantly when we experience a loss, trial, tragedy or when we cross a lie that we shouldn’t. Other times, Ichabod is more like a slow fade. This happens when we get too busy or even too bored with the things of God.

Next, we see the Results of Ichabod. When God’s Glory departs, it becomes very evident. I have experienced this personally and can give witness… There will be a tragic Loss of Spiritual Vision (Prov. 29:18), a Lack of Spiritual Virtue and a Longing for Spiritual Victory. A life once full and satisfying becomes one void of contentment. Heads become Hard, Hearts become Hateful and Lives become Listless. I am reminded of Samson and David. Both men went from Valiant Victors to Vain Victims when the glory of the Lord seemed to depart them. Oh, how sad when Ichabod sets in!

Finally, we can celebrate the Remedy for Ichabod. Using Psalm 51:1-13 as our guide, we can follow the example of a Repentant David to experience a Restored Joy of our Salvation. We must Recognize the sin that has “Beset Us” (I Cor. 6:18). Then we need to Repent from It, trust God to Rescue us from it, Refrain from it and then Rejoice over our Renewal from it. The Bible tells all us “Whosoevers” to do all our “Whatsoever” Heartily and for the GLORY of the Lord – that will put old Ichabod in his place!