Saturday Roundup: Terry Sanford shuts out West Bladen

FAYETTEVILLE — Hunter Hedgecoe’s line single to right with two outs in the fifth inning gave Terry Sanford a 10-0 win over West Bladen on Saturday afternoon in a non-conference high school baseball game.

The game was stopped because of the 10-run rule. It was the first loss this season for West Bladen (3-1).

The Bulldogs (3-1) scored in four of five innings and collected 11 hits. Josh Mozingo belted a two-run homer in the second inning.

Ashton Davis, Hunter Hester, Chase Bryan and Aidan Trinidad had singles for West Bladen. Tyler Lewis, Hester and Bryan pitched for the Knights.

West Bladen’s best chance to score came in the third when Lewis was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a wild pickoff attempt, but was thrown out at home by left fielder Rylan Ditmore on a fly ball by J.T. Hepler to end the inning.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Varsity: Terry Sanford 10, West Bladen 0

JV: West Bladen 3, Terry Sanford 2

Track & Field

East Bladen at Reid Ross Classical, Fayetteville

MONDAY, MARCH 9

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls’ Soccer

Douglas Byrd at West Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Boys’ Tennis

West Bladen at Whiteville, 4 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

East Bladen, West Bladen at Vineyard Golf at White Lake, 1 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Old Main Stream Academy vs. Emereau, County Park, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Clinton at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Softball

Clinton at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

West Brunswick at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

RECREATION

Basketball

10-12-Year-Old Boys at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Celtics vs. Heat, 6:30 p.m.

Knicks vs. Mavericks, 7:15 p.m.

Lakers vs. Warriors, 8 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Boys at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Huskies vs. Longhorns, 5:45 p.m.