Man found dead near Pembroke, RCSO investigating

PEMBROKE — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the death of a man found deceased on the side of the roadway.

On Monday, at approximately 4:42 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Goins Road and Melinda Road, north of Pembroke.

James P. Lowery, 51, of Pembroke was deceased upon the arrival of the deputies.

Lowery will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.