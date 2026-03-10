Monday Roundup: West Bladen soccer draws and softball falls

Charleigh Rivenbark and Alyna Rooks belted home runs Monday as Pender pulled away late to beat West Bladen 12-4 in a non-conference softball game.

Allison Hickman, Kali Allen each had two hits for the Knights (1-4). Addison Wilcox, Karlee Gause, Maycee Kinlaw and Natalee Sykes had one hit. Allen and Sykes each drove home two runs.

Allen’s single drove home Hickman that pulled West Bladen within 6-4 after five innings, but Pender erupted for six runs in the sixth.

Rooks had a three-run homer in the fourth and Rivenbark knocked a two-out solo blast to left in the fifth.

Girls’ Soccer: West Bladen 3, Douglas Byrd 3

In Bladenboro, Hadley Dove scored twice and Roslyn Sanchez-Trejo scored once as the Knights played to a draw against Byrd. Faith Wren had an assist and Helaina Conklin made 12 saves for West Bladen (0-2-1).

The Knights scored their three goals in the first half and built a 3-1 lead, but Byrd rallied with a pair of markers in the second half.

Boys’ Golf

Jack Britt won a tri-match against West Bladen and East Bladen played at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. Britt’s Brayden Hall took medalist honors with a 79 and the Buccaneers shot 338.

West Bladen (345): 3. Johnathan Gooden 82, 5T. Jackson Pait 87; 5T. Evan Melvin 87, 9. Andrew Wren 89, 14T. Gavin Brisson 92, 17. Owen Byrd 99, 18. Pacey Pope 103.

East Bladen (362): 7T. Henry Simmons 88, 12T. Levi Harrelson 91, 12T. Dylan Register 91, 14T. Dayton Wilson Jr. 92, 16. Tyler Griffin 97.

JV Baseball: West Bladen 10, Pender 0

In Bladenboro, Luke Bryant struck out nine and allowed two hits over five innings and was 2-for-2 at the plate as the Knights (3-1) posted the shutout. Devan Stanley had two hits and drove in two runs. Gaston Russ had a two-run inside-the-park home run in the fifth. Sawyer King had a double.

JV Girls’ Soccer: West Bladen 5, Douglas Byrd 1

In Bladenboro, La’Naya Moore had three goals and an assist and Logan Powers netted a pair of goals in the Knights’ victory. Alexandra Verdugo Gomez had an assist. Naomi Reyna had four steals and Mayrani Verdugo Gomez had three for West Bladen (1-1). Giselle Lara made three saves in goal.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball: Emereau 3, Old Main Stream Academy 2

At County Park, Emereau: Bladen pushed across a pair of runs in the fifth inning and Colt Lewis didn’t allow a run over 1.2 innings as the Aviators picked up their first win. Vance Rowland struck out seven, allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) in 5.1 innings to earn the win. Noah Ray, Ryker Britt, Rowland and Cooper Clark each had one hit each for Emereau (1-1).

With the score tied at 1 going to the bottom of the fifth, Rowland led off for the Aviators with a line double to center. After two outs, Clark’s single scored Rowland. Clark later scored on an error that gave Emereau a 3-1 lead.

Softball: Old Main Stream Academy 14, Emereau 13

At County Park, Old Main Stream Academy outscored Emereau in a game that had 14 runs scored in the first inning and each team batting around. OMSA led 8-6 after the first and 14-10 after two innings. Emereau shut out the visitors over the next two innings, but fell a run short.

Juliana Autry scored three runs and Kholoe Campbell and Harper Allen each scored two runs for Emereau (0-2)

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Clinton at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Softball

Clinton at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

West Brunswick at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

RECREATION

Basketball

10-12-Year-Old Boys at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Celtics vs. Heat, 6:30 p.m.

Knicks vs. Mavericks, 7:15 p.m.

Lakers vs. Warriors, 8 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Boys at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Huskies vs. Longhorns, 5:45 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

HIGH SCHOOL

Softball

North Brunswick at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Tennis

Fairmont at West Bladen, 4 p.m.

Track & Field

East Bladen in Carolina meet, West Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

West Bladen in Southeastern meet, South Brunswick, 4 p.m.