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Rouzer’s mobile office in Elizabethtown April 14

Staff report
in ,
U.S. Representative David Rouzer

U.S. Representative David Rouzer

Staff members from the office of U.S. Rep. David Rouzer are expected to be in Elizabethtown on Tuesday, April 14.

The mobile office will be open from 1-3 p.m. at the N.C. Cooperative Extension located a 450 Smith Circle.

“Navigating the bureaucracy of the federal government can be frustrating,” Rouzer said in a news release. “As your representative in Congress, one of my most important responsibilities is to help you cut through the bureaucratic red tape and serve as a link between you and the federal government.”

Rouzer represents North Carolina 7th District, which includes portions of Bladen County.

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