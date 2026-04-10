27 Bladen businesses formed in March

These Bladen County businesses incorporated in March 2026 with the State of North Carolina based on information from the N.C. Secretary of State website. The office addresses listed are for the registered agent and may not necessarily be the location of the business. Nonprofit organizations are noted by “NP.”

• Affordable Tree Service Inc., 991 Galeed Church Road, Bladenboro. Agent: Forrest G. Lennon. Formed: March 16.

• Bladen Transit LLC, 1203 McLean Street, Elizabethtown. Agent: Anthony Quinn Thomas. Formed: March 19.

• BLWA Courier Service LLC, 131 Johnson Road, Elizabethtown. Agent: Shanice Nicole Adams. Formed: March 24.

• BTC Contract Services LLC, 31 Pineview Drive, Elizabethtown. Agent: Mary Annette Price. Formed: March 31.

• Cape Fear Waste Solutions LLC, 1616 Summerhouse Street, Elizabethtown. Agent: Spencer William Scott. Formed: March 2.

• Carolina Route Logistics LLC, 251 Whitted Town Road, Fayetteville. Agent: Jacqueline Whitted. Formed: March 16.

• CEO Complete Care LLC, 112 Courthouse Drive, Elizabethtown. Agent: Yolanda McDowell. Formed: March 5.

• Chandler’s Backstreet Barbershop LLC, 117 Railroad Street, Bladenboro. Agent: Chandler R. Lennon. Formed: March 12.

• Charles Technology Pros LLC, 131 Johnson Road, Elizabethtown. Agent: Charles Gregory Adams Jr. Formed: March 20.

• Clark’s Produce Community Agriculture Initiative, 18045 N.C. 87 West, Tar Heel. Agent: George Franklin Clark Jr. Formed: March 20.

• Da Branch Life Hub, 3295 Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown. Agent: Arthur Bullock. Formed: March 2.

• Dedicated Lances LLC, 1089 Graham Road, Riegelwood. Agent: Shawn Marshall. Formed: March 6.

• Flour Tout LLC, 101 Francis Street, Elizabethtown. Agent: Mary Gracyn Martin. Formed: March 10.

• Get Whitted Services LLC, 11974 Old Fayetteville Road, Fayetteville. Agent: Monica Carol-Jonette Whiting. Formed: March 13.

• Graham’s Property Solutions LLC, 567 Davis Road, Garland. Agent: Patrick Rashawn Graham. Formed: March 23.

• Happy Valley Homes LLC, 2775 U.S. 701 North, Elizabethtown. Agent: Christiana Elizabeth Cromartie. Formed: March 17.

• High Performance Auto Sales Corp., 9976 North W.R. Latham Street, Clarkton. Agent: Bobby Ray Holtzclaw. Formed: March 4.

• K.L. Medical Transport LLC, 39 Gowens Road, Bladenboro. Agent: Ka’Dijah Adams. Formed: March 24.

• Lineage Farms LLC, 2562 Forrest Drive, Bladenboro. Agent: Jonathan McLean. Formed: March 27.

• Majeed Transport LLC, 131 Rosetta Ellis Drive, Bladenboro. Agent: Ahmed Curtis Majeed. Formed: March 19.

• Maw Express LLC, 253 Hillside Circle, Bladenboro. Agent: Dildra Jessup. Formed: March 19.

• McKoy Freight Lines LLC, 509 Glenwood Drive, Elizabethtown. Agent: Sylvia Lachanda Allen. Formed: March 24.

• Peters Creek Associates LLC, 662 County Line Road, Roseboro. Agent: Wendy Lee Parker. Formed: March 5.

• Rich’s DOT Testing LLC, 2246 Norris Road, Garland. Agent: Amber L. Rich. Formed: March 3.

• Taqueria Geo LLC, 26970 N.C. 210 East, Currie. Agent: Margarito Hernandez Hernandez. Formed: March 25.

• The Almae Group LLC, 10776 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro. Agent: Brenda A. Todd. Formed: March 17.

• Thrifty Boutique and Beyond LLC, 1024 Sleepy Creek Drive, Harrells. Agent: Teresa Gardner Highsmith. Formed: March 26.