Wednesday Roundup: East Bladen baseball, softball lose in Beach Diamond Invitational

SHALLOTTE — The East Bladen baseball team placed fourth and the softball team finished eighth following Wednesday’s play in the Beach Diamond Invitational at West Brunswick High School.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Baseball: West Brunswick 13, East Bladen 7

West Brunswick pulled away late in winning the third-place game against the Eagles.

East Bladen (7-8) led 4-3 after two innings, but the Trojans scored three runs in the third inning, then added four in the fifth and three more in the sixth. East Bladen put three runs on the board in its final at-bat.

It was the third game this season between the teams following a split of a pair of non-conference games early in the season.

Davion Lewis belted a three-run home run to left in the second inning that gave the Eagles their 4-3 lead. Jayce Hatcher had a hit and drove in two runs. Jackson Moffat and Chandler Wall each had a hit. Isaiah Lee had two RBIs.

Lewis, Tyler Eason and Cade Rogers pitched for East Bladen, yielding nine hits, 13 runs (seven earned) with six strikeouts and eight walks. The Eagles were charged with three errors.

East Bladen is scheduled to resume Carolina Conference play Tuesday, April 14 at Hobbton.

Softball: North Brunswick 12, East Bladen 5

North Brunswick scored four times in the first inning and never trailed in defeating East Bladen in the seventh-place game.

Gracey Edwards was 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored to lead the East Bladen offense. Tatum Alllen was 3-for-3 with a run. Niyah Wooften had two hits and drove in two. Jenna Brice had a single and RBI.

East Bladen (5-9) has lost four straight and will host North Duplin on April 16.

RECREATION

The Elizabethtown Dixie Youth Minor League has a three-way for first place following Wednesday’s games and the first round of play.

The Tigers beat the Phillies 12-10 and the Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 9-1. The Phillies, Red Sox and Tigers have 2-1 records.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beach Diamond Invitational: West Brunswick 13, East Bladen 7

Softball

Beach Diamond Invitational: North Brunswick 12, East Bladen 5

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors

Tigers 12, Phillies 10

Red Sox 9, Dodgers 1

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

RECREATION

Co-ed Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Spilological Warfare vs. Southern Thunder, 6 p.m.

White’s Creek Bapt. vs. LF, 6:45 p.m.

Mission Unblockable vs. Quik Sets, 7:30 p.m.

Chewblocca vs. Bumpin Buddies, 8:15 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Leinwand Park

Athletic vs. Cubs, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park

Diamondbacks vs. Mets, 6 p.m.

Pirates vs. Royals, 6 p.m.

Blastball at County Park

Emeralds vs. Tides, 6 p.m.

Rockhounds vs. Storm, 6 p.m.

Bulls vs. Blue Rocks, 6 p.m.

Mudcats vs. Redwings, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

No games scheduled

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

No games scheduled

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

No games scheduled