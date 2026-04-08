Boots to Business Reboot workshop coming to BCC

The Small Business Center at Bladen Community College has scheduled the Boots to Business Reboot program coming to the Dublin campus on April 30. The entrepreneurship training program for veterans and their spouses helps former military personnel transition their skills into successful businesses.

Boots to Business Reboot is an entrepreneurial education and training program offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The course provides an overview of entrepreneurship and applicable business ownership fundamentals. Veterans of all eras, active-duty Service members (including National Guard and Reserve) and spouses are eligible to participate.

During Reboot, participants are introduced to the skills, knowledge, and resources needed to launch a business, including steps for developing business concepts, how to develop a business plan, and information on SBA resources available to help. The program is facilitated by subject matter experts from the SBA and their network of business advisors.

The class will take place in the Teaching Auditorium in Building 14 at Bladen Community College and will run from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with a lunch break. The class is free but participants must register at www.ncsbc.net/workshop.aspx?ekey=40460066.