Parade brings Farmers Union neighbors together

The folks who live in Farmers Union are a tight-knit community where everyone knows everyone.

Each spring they gather to celebrate with each other and anyone else who would like to stop by to their community located between Clarkton and Council off N.C. 211..

The annual Farmers Union SpringFest parade was held Saturday, April 25.

More than 100 parade entrees made their way down Curn Spaulding Road, crossing at the intersection with Hallsboro Road and onto Farmers Union Road for an afternoon of activities at E&G Spaulding Community Park.

“This is our 26th year of the parade,” said John “Sonnyman” Moore, who, along with Ponchitta Spaulding, are part of the committee that organizes the SpringFest. “We try to get the people in the neighborhood together and the families together.”

Festivities began Friday night with a community cookout, Moore said.

Tracy Moore-Ball served as Grand Marshal for the parade. Rev. and Mrs. Harrison Branch were recognized as Mr. and Mrs. Farmers Union. The Rehobeth AME Zion Church pastor and his wife tossed candy to children along the parade route.

The parade began with two youngsters carrying the Farmers Union Community Parade banner followed by the ear-splitting sirens of several fire trucks.

Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy cadets marched proudly along the route followed by the Grand Marshal, Mr. and Mrs. Farmers Union and pageant queens.

A youngster drove a small tractor sponsored by Campbell Farms of Clarkton and Bladen County commissioner Arthur Bullock was aboard his green John Deere tractor as he often is in parades.

A stuffed bear, which, from a distance looked all too real, stood atop a log as part of the Farmers Union Squirrel & Bear Hunters club display. Of course, a Farmers Union parade wouldn’t be complete without the Freemans float, a family that has deep roots in the community.

There was a line of classic cars, four-wheelers and motorcycles that stretched as far as the eye could see.

Children scurried to collect candy tossed by several parade entrants. Parents and grandparents eagerly helped. By the end of the parade some children had grocery bags filled with candy.

The parade was only the beginning for the folks in the Farmers Union community. Food, games, music and fun awaited at the park.