Riegelwood edges Bladen in District 2 Minors tournament

CERRO GORDO — Bladen County lost a heartbreaking 13-12 game against Riegelwood on Thursday, June 11 in the championship round of the Diamond Youth Baseball District 2 AAA (Minors) tournament.

The loss eliminated Bladen County from the six-team, double-elimination tournament. Bladen County lost its first game, then won three straight to reach the championship round.

The win clinched a berth in the DYB Division 2 state tournament for Riegelwood and set up a game Friday, June 12 against Columbus County for the district title. Columbus County will represent District 2 in the Division 1 tournament.

Bladen County sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the first inning, highlighted by a 2-RBI knock by Augustus Bordeaux. Cooper White, Mycere Pryor, Eli Stone and Silas Corcelius also had hits during the early uprising.

Bladen County increased its lead to 11-4 after four innings behind a run-producing double from Britton Christian.

However, Riegelwood scored four times in the fifth, then added five runs in the sixth for a 13-12 lead. Bladen County could not counter in the bottom of the sixth.

Stone and Bordeaux each had two hits for Bladen County. Lawson Walters, Christian, White, Pryor, Corcelius, Baylyn Brisson and Jackson Davis each had a hit.

Members of the Bladen County Minors squad were Cedarius Ballard, Augustus Bordeaux, Britton Christian, Silas Corcelius, Jackson Davis, Noah Kinlaw, Baylyn Brisson, Khristian Neill, Nycere Pryor, Eli Stone, Lawson Walters and Cooper White. Coaches were Tim Benton, Craig Walters and Leslie Davis.

District 2 AAA (Minors) tournament

at Cerro Gordo

Sunday, June 7

Game 1: Whiteville National 7, Bladen County 6

Game 2: Columbus County 15, South Columbus Silver 8

Game 3: Riegelwood 9, Whiteville American 6

Monday, June 8

Game 4: Bladen County 15, South Columbus Silver 3

Game 5: Columbus County 14, Whiteville National 4

Tuesday, June 9

Game 6: Bladen County 15, Whiteville American 8

Game 7: Columbus County 13, Riegelwood 11

Wednesday, June 10

Game 8: Riegelwood 6, Whiteville National 1

Game 9: Bladen County 12, Columbus County 11

Thursday, June 11

Game 10: Riegelwood 13, Bladen County 12

Friday, June 12

Game 11: Championship: Columbus County vs. Riegelwood, 7 p.m.