Bladen edges Columbus 12-11 in District 2 Minors tournament

CERRO GORDO — Khristian Neill drew a bases loaded walk that plated Lawson Walters with the winning run Wednesday, June 10 as Bladen County rallied from an early deficit to beat Columbus County 12-11 in the semifinals of the Diamond Youth Baseball District 2 AAA (Minors) tournament.

The win advanced Bladen County into a game against Riegelwood on Thursday, June 11 with the winner advancing to the N.C. DYB Division 2 state tournament at South Columbus. Riegelwood defeated Whiteville National 6-1 on Wednesday.

Columbus County entered Wednesday’s game unbeaten in the six-team, double elimination tournament and raced to a 8-0 lead after two and a half innings against Bladen County.

Bladen County rallied with six runs in the bottom of the third, highlighted by a double by Britton Christian and singles by Cedarius Ballard, Baylyn Brisson and Jackson Davis.

Bladen County struck for five runs in the fifth to go ahead 11-8 on a hit by Eli Stone and five walks.

Columbus County tied it in the top of the sixth with three runs, but Bladen scored the game winner in the bottom of the frame.

Stone had three hits to lead the Bladen County 11-hit attack. Brisson, Christian and Davis each had two hits. Ballard and Walters each had a hit.

Bladen County has won three straight games after dropping its opening 7-6 against Whiteville National.

The winner of the Bladen County-Riegelwood game will play Columbus County on Friday, June 12 for the district title. The loser of the Bladen County-Riegelwood game will be eliminated from the tournament.

Members of the Bladen County Minors squad are Cedarius Ballard, Augustus Bordeaux, Britton Christian, Silas Corcelius, Jackson Davis, Noah Kinlaw, Baylyn Brisson, Khristian Neill, Nycere Pryor, Eli Stone, Lawson Walters and Cooper White. Coaches are Tim Benton, Craig Walters and Leslie Davis.

District 2 AAA (Minors) tournament

at Cerro Gordo

Sunday, June 7

Game 1: Whiteville National 7, Bladen County 6

Game 2: Columbus County 15, South Columbus Silver 8

Game 3: Riegelwood 9, Whiteville American 6

Monday, June 8

Game 4: Bladen County 15, South Columbus Silver 3

Game 5: Columbus County 14, Whiteville National 4

Tuesday, June 9

Game 6: Bladen County 15, Whiteville American 8

Game 7: Columbus County 13, Riegelwood 11

Wednesday, June 10

Game 8: Riegelwood 6, Whiteville National 1

Game 9: Bladen County 12, Columbus County 11

Thursday, June 11

Game 10: Bladen County vs. Riegelwood, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 12

Game 11: Championship: Columbus County vs. Bladen County-Riegelwood winner, 7 p.m.

District 9 AA (Coach-Pitch) Tournament

at Leinwand Park, Elizabethtown

Saturday, June 6

Game 1: Fairmont 12, West Robeson White 2

Game 2: West Robeson Blue 22, Lumberton Gold 0

Game 3: Lumberton Maroon 19, Elizabethtown 3

Sunday, June 7

Game 4: West Robeson White 15, Lumberton Gold 5

Game 5: West Robeson Blue 13, Fairmont 3

Monday, June 8

Game 6: West Robeson White 16, Elizabethtown 11

Game 7: West Robeson Blue 11, Lumberton Maroon 4

Tuesday, June 9

Game 8: Fairmont 7, Lumberton Maroon 6

Game 9: West Robeson Blue 16, West Robeson White 1

Wednesday, June 10

Championship: West Robeson Blue 14, Fairmont 2