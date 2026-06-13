Golfers battle heat to help Bladen County athletes

More than 120 golfers battled the scorching heat Friday afternoon to help Bladen County athletes.

The annual “Whack Smack It” Memorial Golf Tournament was played at Vineyard Golf at White Lake to raise money for the Jim and Sue Schultz Foundation. Proceeds benefit East Bladen West Bladen high school athletic programs and Elizabethtown Dixie Youth Baseball.

The foundation has raised more than $50,000 in three years that has been donated evenly between the schools and Elizabethtown DYB. The Schultz’s children and grandchildren played at both high schools and in youth leagues. Jim coached at various levels, including in the Elizabethtown DYB program.

The Elizabethtown couple died May 24, 2022 in a vehicle accident near Bristol, Virginia, two days after their 57th wedding anniversary.

The winning team in Friday’s tournament represented Giorgio’s with a 22-under score in the four-person Captain’s Choice event. Second was the Bladen Off Road team and third was the Jim Reaves team.

In the second flight, the South River Land team shot 11-under to finish ahead of Bladen Building and Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

In the third flight, an 8-under score from the William Brisson team finished in first place followed by the Patrick McCullum team and the Star Communications team.

Closest to the pin awards were to Brian Haymore on No. 2, John Hall on No. 5, Charles Lewis on No. 12 and Lester Lovette on No. 16. The men’s longest drive was Tyler Zupcic and women’s longest drive was Logan Warner.

The Foundation also held its prime rib dinner Thursday, June 11 at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery with Howard Faircloth providing music.