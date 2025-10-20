Updated: 8 p.m., Oct. 20, 2025

Southeastern Football
Conf All
Team W-L W-L
Whiteville 3-0 6-2
S. Brunswick 2-1 5-3
S. Columbus 2-1 4-4
Red Springs 1-2 3-5
Fairmont 1-2 1-7
W. Bladen 0-3 2-6
Carolina Football
Conf All
Team W-L W-L
Hobbton 4-0 5-3
N. Duplin 3-1 7-1
Lakewood 3-1 5-3
E. Bladen 3-2 6-3
E. Columbus 1-3 2-6
W. Columbus 1-4 1-7
Union 0-4 2-6
Southeastern Soccer
Conf All
Team W-L-T W-L-T
Red Springs 5-2-0 10-7-0
S. Brunswick 5-2-0 9-7-3
W. Bladen 4-3-0 6-9-1
Whiteville 3-3-0 6-11-2
S. Columbus 0-7-0 1-15-0
Carolina Soccer
Conf All
Team W-L-T W-L-T
Hobbton 7-2-1 8-8-1
Union 7-2-2 12-6-2
Lakewood 7-3-1 7-10-1
E. Bladen 5-2-2 8-5-4
E. Columbus 3-5-2 5-7-2
N. Duplin 2-7-2 2-8-2
W. Columbus 0-10-0 0-11-0
Southeastern Volleyball
Conf All
Team W-L W-L
S. Brunswick 10-0 15-5
W. Bladen 8-2 15-3
S. Columbus 6-4 12-11
Fairmont 4-6 6-16
Red Springs 1-9 3-16
Whiteville 1-9 2-15
Carolina Volleyball
Conf All
Team W-L W-L
E. Columbus 11-1 19-1
N. Duplin 10-2 16-5
Hobbton 9-3 15-6
E. Bladen 6-6 7-16
W. Columbus 3-9 3-15
Union 2-10 4-17
Lakewood 1-11 2-17
Middle School Football
Team W-L
E. Bladen 0-0
W. Bladen 0-0
Middle School Volleyball
Team W-L
Bladenboro 0-0
Clarkton 0-0
Elizabethtown 0-0
Tar Heel 0-0
Bladen 10-12 Tackle Football
Team W-L
Buffaloes 0-0
Ducks 0-0
Bladen 7-9 Flag Football
Team W-L
Hurricanes 2-0
Wolfpack 1-0
Volunteers 1-1
Bulldogs 0-1
Crimson Tide 0-2
Bladen 5-6 Flag Football
Team W-L
Bulldogs 0-0
Gators 0-0
Tarheels 0-0
Tigers 0-0
Bladenboro 9-10 Flag Football
Team W-L
Colts 0-0
Dolphins 0-0
Steelers 0-0
Bladenboro 7-8 Flag Football
Team W-L
Commanders 0-0
Falcons 0-0
Bladenboro 5-6 Flag Football
Team W-L
Panthers 0-0
Patriots 0-0