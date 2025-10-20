Updated: 8 p.m., Oct. 20, 2025
|Southeastern Football
|
|Conf
|All
|Team
|W-L
|W-L
|Whiteville
|3-0
|6-2
|S. Brunswick
|2-1
|5-3
|S. Columbus
|2-1
|4-4
|Red Springs
|1-2
|3-5
|Fairmont
|1-2
|1-7
|W. Bladen
|0-3
|2-6
|Carolina Football
|
|Conf
|All
|Team
|W-L
|W-L
|Hobbton
|4-0
|5-3
|N. Duplin
|3-1
|7-1
|Lakewood
|3-1
|5-3
|E. Bladen
|3-2
|6-3
|E. Columbus
|1-3
|2-6
|W. Columbus
|1-4
|1-7
|Union
|0-4
|2-6
|Southeastern Soccer
|
|Conf
|All
|Team
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Red Springs
|5-2-0
|10-7-0
|S. Brunswick
|5-2-0
|9-7-3
|W. Bladen
|4-3-0
|6-9-1
|Whiteville
|3-3-0
|6-11-2
|S. Columbus
|0-7-0
|1-15-0
|Carolina Soccer
|
|Conf
|All
|Team
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Hobbton
|7-2-1
|8-8-1
|Union
|7-2-2
|12-6-2
|Lakewood
|7-3-1
|7-10-1
|E. Bladen
|5-2-2
|8-5-4
|E. Columbus
|3-5-2
|5-7-2
|N. Duplin
|2-7-2
|2-8-2
|W. Columbus
|0-10-0
|0-11-0
|Southeastern Volleyball
|
|Conf
|All
|Team
|W-L
|W-L
|S. Brunswick
|10-0
|15-5
|W. Bladen
|8-2
|15-3
|S. Columbus
|6-4
|12-11
|Fairmont
|4-6
|6-16
|Red Springs
|1-9
|3-16
|Whiteville
|1-9
|2-15
|Carolina Volleyball
|
|Conf
|All
|Team
|W-L
|W-L
|E. Columbus
|11-1
|19-1
|N. Duplin
|10-2
|16-5
|Hobbton
|9-3
|15-6
|E. Bladen
|6-6
|7-16
|W. Columbus
|3-9
|3-15
|Union
|2-10
|4-17
|Lakewood
|1-11
|2-17
|Middle School Football
|Team
|W-L
|E. Bladen
|0-0
|W. Bladen
|0-0
|Middle School Volleyball
|Team
|W-L
|Bladenboro
|0-0
|Clarkton
|0-0
|Elizabethtown
|0-0
|Tar Heel
|0-0
|Bladen 10-12 Tackle Football
|Team
|W-L
|Buffaloes
|0-0
|Ducks
|0-0
|Bladen 7-9 Flag Football
|Team
|W-L
|Hurricanes
|2-0
|Wolfpack
|1-0
|Volunteers
|1-1
|Bulldogs
|0-1
|Crimson Tide
|0-2
|Bladen 5-6 Flag Football
|Team
|W-L
|Bulldogs
|0-0
|Gators
|0-0
|Tarheels
|0-0
|Tigers
|0-0
|Bladenboro 9-10 Flag Football
|Team
|W-L
|Colts
|0-0
|Dolphins
|0-0
|Steelers
|0-0
|Bladenboro 7-8 Flag Football
|Team
|W-L
|Commanders
|0-0
|Falcons
|0-0
|Bladenboro 5-6 Flag Football
|Team
|W-L
|Panthers
|0-0
|Patriots
|0-0