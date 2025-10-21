The East Bladen and West Bladen boys’ soccer teams remained in the hunt for conference championships Monday with victories.

In Elizabethtown, Ishaq Algozy scored six goals and had an assist as East Bladen shut out Lakewood 7-0 in a Carolina Conference game. Fox Sutton made four saves and Colton Daly had a save in net in posting the clean sheet.

In Tabor City, Diego Santos scored on an assist from Levi Garcia in the second half as West Bladen held off South Columbus 2-1.

Algozy, a sophomore midfielder with 28 goals and 20 assists this season, had all nine of his shots on goal with six finding the back of the net. He assisted on the Eagles other goal scored by Landyn Scott. Damian Alonzo-Sanchez, Miguel Ventura and Scott also had assists for East Bladen (9-5-4, 6-2-2 Carolina).

Algozy’s six goals ties the school record set by Israel Evans against Waccamaw Academy on Oct. 13, 2011 and matched by Malcolm Bolden on Aug. 16,, 2021 against South Columbus. Both players were selected to all-state teams.

The Eagles’ win avenged a 1-0 loss at Lakewood on Sept. 24.

East Bladen is scheduled to play at East Columbus (3-5-2 Carolina) on Wednesday and host West Columbus (0-11-0 Carolina) on Thursday to close the regular season. The Eagles could finish between first place and fourth going into next week’s conference tournament. Hobbton (9-8-1, 8-2-1 Carolina) hosts Union (12-6-2, 7-2-2 Carolina). Lakewood (7-11-1, 7-4-1 Carolina) has ended its regular season.

West Bladen kept alive its quest for a share of the Southeastern Conference title with its narrow win at South Columbus. Keeper Wilvert Funez had seven saves.

Alejandro Lopez scored on a header off a corner kick by Jonah Bryan that gave the Knights (6-9-1, 4-3-0 Southeastern) a 1-0 lead in the first half. South Columbus (1-15-0, 0-7-0 Southeastern) tied it midway through the first half, but the Knights quickly regained the lead on the goal by Santos.

If West Bladen beats South Brunswick (9-7-3, 5-2-0 Southeastern) on Tuesday and Whiteville (6-11-2, 3-3-0 Southeastern) defeats South Columbus and Red Springs (10-7-0, 5-2-0 Southeastern) this week, then there will be a four-way tie for first place in the five-team league.

West Bladen would be part of a three-way tie for first if it beats South Brunswick and Whiteville beats Red Springs. Red Springs beat Whiteville 2-1 on Monday.

MONDAY, OCT. 20

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

East Bladen 7, Lakewood 0

West Bladen 2, South Columbus 1

TUESDAY, OCT. 21

HIGH SCHOOL

NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs

West Bladen at Bartlett Yancey, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Soccer

South Brunswick at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Bladen County preseason tournament at Clarkton

Clarkton vs. Bladenboro, 4 p.m.

Tar Heel vs. Elizabethtown, 4:45 p.m.

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Gators vs. Tarheels, 6 p.m.

Bulldogs vs. Tigers, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Bulldogs vs. Wolfpack, 6 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Tackle Football at Bladen County Park

Buffaloes vs. Ducks, 7 p.m.

Golf

Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association at Timberlake Golf Club, Clinton, 9:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 22

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

East Bladen at East Columbus, 5 p.m.