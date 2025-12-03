Jack Baker scored 22 points Tuesday night in leading North Brunswick to a 68-31 win against East Bladen in a non-conference boys’ high school basketball game played on Patty Evers Court.

Keyshawn Kemp scored eight points and Tevin McLean added seven for the Eagles (0-3). Football players Khalil McKoy, Dashon Campbell, Braylon Johnson and Kemp joined the team Tuesday after East Bladen was eliminated from the state 2A playoffs Friday by Tarboro.

The Eagles, who lost at North Brunswick 59-16 to open the season Nov. 20, hung with the Scorpions for the first half. Baker’s 14 points helped North Brunswick to a 29-20 lead at the break. North Brunswick dominated the second half, outscoring the Eagles 39-11.

North Brunswick (68) — M.J. Smith 8, Zorion Patterson 6, Zymier Thomas 2, Isaiah Goodman 5, Gabe Camacho 6, Jamarius Parker 2, Frankie King 3, Kane Jenrette 12, Juelz Waterson 2, Jack Baker 22.

East Bladen (31) — Keyshawn Kemp 8, Tevin McLean 7, Khalil McKoy, John Monroe, Benjamin Lent, Landyn Scott 3, C.J. Jacobs 1, Conner Hill, Za’Quan Gray 6, Dashon Campbell, Sheldon Melvin 6, Braylon Johnson, Tucker Smith, Yoni Gonzales.

VARSITY GIRLS: EAST COLUMBUS 59, WEST BLADEN 39

West Bladen seniors Kali Allen and Natalee Sykes combined for 29 points as the Knights shocked East Columbus early before the Gators rallied for a non-conference victory inside Ken F. Cross Gymnasium.

Allen banked in a 3-point shot to start the game, and Sykes drained a pair of 3-pointers from the left wing as the Knights (1-3) grabbed a 9-0 lead.

Malia Graham scored 10 of her 21 points for East Columbus in the first half. Graham and McKenzie Spivey combined for 16 points as East pulled away in the third period.

East Columbus (59) — Aleigh Godwin 4, Skylah Collins 6, Neveah Brown 4, McKenzie Spivey 15, Malia Graham 21, Malaya Webb 2, Angel Webb 3, Ryleigh Owens 4.

West Bladen (39) — Hadley Dove, Amiya McCarty 5, Haley Taylor, Abigail Dew, Saniya Martin, Harmony Richardson, Kali Allen 17, Natalee Sykes 12, Tah’lela Bethea 5.

JV BOYS: WEST BLADEN 45, EAST COLUMBUS 31

Isaiah Minus and Shyron Thompson combined for 23 points to lead West Bladen to a non-conference victory over East Columbus.

Jace Lesane drilled in a 3-point shot, and Minus, Thompson, Levi Velasco Garcia, Mark’kus Bass and Rylan Bordeaux tossed in a basket each as the Knights (2-1) raced to a 13-4 lead.

East Columbus (31) — Khari Bowen 10, Kymari Lloyd 5, Aubrey Long 4, Tydricks Bellamy 2, Kendrick Thurman 2, Xavier King 3, Kamari Spaulding 3, Maddox Freeman 2.

West Bladen (45) — Levi Velasco Garcia 2, Drake Gause, Jace Lesane 5, Isaiah Minus 13, Nehemiah Cordova 2, Ussiah Gause, Gaston Russ, Sincere McKinley 9, Isaiah Lloyd, Mark’kus Bass 2, Shyron Thompson 10, Sterling Davis, Jarvis McMillian, Jeremiah Bryan, Rylan Bordeaux 2.

JV GIRLS: WEST BLADEN 29, EAST COLUMBUS 27

Hadley Dove poured in 16 points to lead unbeaten West Bladen to a non-conference victory over East Columbus.

Trailing 19-17 at the end of the third quarter, Dove sparked a 12-8 closing run for the Knights (3-0) with four baskets. Kynzlee Wood and Lauryn Lesane rang up a basket each as West pulled out the victory.

East Columbus (27) — Yvonne Johnson 4, Grace Williamson 4, Aureya Young 8, Angel Webb 11.

West Bladen (29) — Abigail Dew, Damonyque Blackwell, Lauryn Lesane 4, Kynzlee Wood 2, Logan Powers 3, Zir’rihana White 2, Hadley Dove 16, Serenity Council 2.

JV BOYS: NORTH BRUNSWICK 44, EAST BLADEN 40

North Brunswick raced to a 12-5 lead after the first quarter and held off repeated rallies by East Bladen for a non-conference victory.

Lakota Schmale, who was playing in his first game following the end of football season, led the Eagles (0-3) with 18 points. Joel Lewis added 11.

North Brunswick (44) — Carter Carpenter 7, Devon Vernon, Trey Simpson 2, Caleb Henry, Khalil Perkins 8, Jaylen High 13, Kavon Fryer 8, D.J. Cobb 2, Jaden James 4.

East Bladen (40) — Damian Maynor, John High, Omar Powell, Joel Lewis 11, Ishaq Algozy, Fox Sutton 2, Prince Powell, Dashan Henderson, Tyrone Freeman, Darnell Rouse 4, Lokota Schmale 18, Zahmarion Pone 5.

JV GIRLS: NORTH BRUNSWICK 25, EAST BLADEN 13

North Brunswick controlled play in the second half in beating East Bladen in a non-conference contest.

The Eagles (1-2) held a 5-0 lead after the first quarter on a 3-point field goal by Kayla Hall and a bucket by Angelina Jones and led 9-5 at half on baskets by Hall and Jenniyah Jones. North Brunswick outscored East Bladen 20-4 in the second half.

North Brunswick (25) — Christian White 2, Aryanna Moore 6, Rayjanae Byrd 1, Alanan Robinson 2, Taylor King 5, Alana Witherspoon 7, Kiley House 2.

East Bladen (13) — Kayla Hall 5, Kayelynn Chambers, Zariyah Riddy, Angelina Jones 4, Jenniyah Jones 2, Kylee Spaulding, Paris Jenkins, Lila Young.

TUESDAY, DEC. 2

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

Varsity boys: West Bladen 66, East Columbus 30 (Game story)

Varsity boys: North Brunswick 68, East Bladen 31

Varsity girls: East Bladen 41, North Brunswick 28 (Game story)

Varsity girls: East Columbus 59, West Bladen 39

JV boys: West Bladen 45, East Columbus 31

JV boys: North Brunswick 44, East Bladen 40

JV girls: West Bladen 29, East Columbus 27

JV girls: North Brunswick 25, East Bladen 13

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 3

No games scheduled

THURSDAY, DEC. 4

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

West Bladen varsity boys vs. Currituck in Good Guys vs. Cancer, First Flight High School, Kill Devil Hills, 4 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Football

Whiteville at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

Basketball

Emereau Bladen at Cape Fear Academy, Girls 4 p.m., Boys 5:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 5

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

East Bladen at Heide Trask, JV girls 4 p.m.; JV boys 5:15 p.m., Varsity girls 5:30 p.m.; Varsity boys 7:30 p.m.

