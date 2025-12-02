WHITE OAK – Harmony Hall Village is excited to announce its Annual Holiday Open House, taking place on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 14 from noon – 4:00 p.m.

This cherished community event is free and open to the public, inviting everyone to come and celebrate the holiday season.

Guests will have the unique opportunity to stroll through the beautifully decorated grounds of Harmony Hall, which features the original 1760s colonial home and other historic buildings that showcase the rich history of Bladen County.

After nearly a decade of repairs and restoration, the home of Colonel James Richardson has been refurnished and will be open for visitors to explore. Knowledgeable volunteers will be on hand to share fascinating stories and insights about this significant property and its exhibits.

Families will find a variety of activities designed for children, along with the chance to enjoy delicious treats and crafts from local vendors. In addition, the America 250 Bladen County Freedom Art Contest entries will be on display.

A highlight of this year’s open house is a special ticketed event: ‘Tasting the Teas of the Boston Tea Party’ held in the charming Wanda Campbell Cottage.

Tickets for this exclusive experience will contribute to the maintenance and preservation of the Village and its exhibits, ensuring that this historical gem remains a vibrant part of our community.

The link for seating tickets on Saturday and Sunday can be found of the ‘Harmony Hall Village – White Oak’ Facebook Page.

Location:

Harmony Hall Village is conveniently located off River Road in White Oak, North Carolina and has free parking. The Village is open for visitors every Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m., with additional hours available by appointment. While entrance to the open house is free, donations are gladly accepted to support programs and upkeep.

For more information about the Holiday Open House and other activities at Harmony Hall Village, please contact us at [email protected].

Join us for a festive weekend filled with history, fun, and holiday cheer! We look forward to celebrating with you!