KENLY – The North Johnston girls’ basketball team scored 26 consecutive points during an 11 minute stretch Monday night in beating West Bladen 53-14 in the opening round of the Excel/KW Locksmith Invitational.

West Bladen (1-7) will play Tuesday against Havelock in the consolation game. North Johnston (9-0) will play South Granville for the title. South Granville beat Havelock 54-47 on Monday.

A 3-point field goal by Natalee Sykes pulled West Bladen within 7-5 with 2:23 remaining in the first quarter. However, North Johnston went on a 12-0 run, sparked by seven points from Amiyah Grimes, for a 19-5 lead with 6:30 remaining in the second quarter.

A steal and basket by West Bladen’s Hadley Dove and a free throw apiece from Kali Allen and Sykes made it 21-9 with 3:19 remaining before halftime.

The Knights wouldn’t score again until early in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Logan Powers while North Johnston built its lead to 47-9.

Grimes led the Panthers with 19 points. Sykes had six points to lead West Bladen.

WEST BLADEN (14) – Haley Taylor, Harmony Richardson, Kali Allen 1, Hadley Dove 4, Saniya Martin, Abigail Dew, Amiya McCarty, Natalee Sykes 6, Abigail Diccico, JaNya McKeithan, Logan Powers 3, Serenity Council.

NORTH JOHNSTON (53) — Callie Lancaster 2, Kathyn Pitts 6, Makenna Moncrief 8, Tenley Barbour 2, Lexi Barbour 2, Amiyah Grimes 19, Elizabeth Morgan 5, Camden Ford 9.

