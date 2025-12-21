Jessica Eason has been named the East Bladen varsity volleyball coach, the school announced Friday, Dec. 19.

Easo, an East Bladen alumnus, has served as the school’s junior varsity coach the past four seasons. She replaces Jordan Raynor, who became the head coach during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season and compiled a 43-71 record in six seasons.

The Eagles were 7-16 last season and lost to Hobbton in the opening round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs.

“Volleyball has been a sport that I didn’t know I loved until I moved to (North Carolina) and began playing in high school,” Eason said in a statement. “It’s a fast-paced, exciting sport, and I am looking forward to growing the program at EB.

“We have some of the best athletes in Bladen County, and I am so excited to get to be a part of their journey,” Eason said.

Eason also has coached volleyball at the middle school and recreation levels in Bladen County. She and her family moved to Elizabethtown in 1997. She began playing volleyball at East Bladen and is a 2000 graduate of the high school.

Last season’s Eagles JV team finished 14-4 and finished second in the Carolina Conference, losing twice to league champion East Columbus. The East Bladen JVs have posted a 42-25 record in Eason’s four seasons, according to MaxPreps.

“Coach Eason brings a strong volleyball background and a true passion for the game,” East Bladen principal Dr. Christopher Carroll said in a statement. “We are confident that Coach Eason’s energy, experience and commitment to student-athletes will help grow our program. The future is bright, and the excitement is building as we begin this next chapter together.”