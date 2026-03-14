East Bladen’s Sandoval to coach in State Games Soccer Showcase

East Bladen assistant soccer coach Eric Sandoval has been selected to coach in the State Games High School Soccer Showcase this summer.

Sandoval will be joined by Dusty Causey of Midway High School on the Boys’ East staff for the tournament scheduled June 27-28 at Armfield Athletic Center at Guilford College.

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Sandoval, who played at West Bladen, was named the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association 2A assistant coach of the year last fall during the boys’ season. He also helps East Bladen head coach Jay Raynor with the school’s girls’ team.

Some of the top boys’ and girls’ soccer players in the state will try out to represent their region at the Showcase. The event will feature four boys’ teams and four girls’ teams composed of rising sophomores, juniors and seniors.

To register, view regional maps, view tryout dates and locations, or for other general information about the Showcase, visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org.

The BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina is gearing up for events in the Greensboro region beginning May 30 and concluding June 28, hosting competitions at venues throughout Greensboro and Guilford County.

Registration is now open for most sports. Athletes can visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org to register for each event.