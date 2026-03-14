BCC to host free cybersecurity training

Bladen Community College will host a free, full-day cybersecurity training on April 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the college’s campus. The training is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and delivered by instructors from Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX).

The course, Developing Cybersecurity Resiliency for Everyone, is an eight-hour, non-technical introduction designed to help individuals and organizations better understand and defend against modern cyber threats. The training is open to employees, students, and community members.

Participants will gain practical knowledge about how everyday actions can strengthen cybersecurity and help prevent disruptions to businesses, government agencies, and emergency response operations.

Topics covered during the training include:

• The seven layers of cybersecurity and how to protect the most vulnerable layer — people

• Identifying and securing Internet of Things (IoT) devices in homes and workplaces

• Reducing digital footprints using Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) tools

• Understanding today’s evolving cyber threat landscape, including ransomware attack methods and tactics such as SEO poisoning, drive-by downloads, malvertising, and impersonation

• How cyber attackers are using artificial intelligence and strategies for defending against these threats

Participants must be U.S. citizens and have a FEMA Student Identification (SID) number in order to attend. SIDs can be obtained online at https://cdp.dhs.gov/femasid or with assistance from TEEX staff upon arrival at the training.

There is no cost to attend, but seating is limited to 40 participants. Community members interested in attending are encouraged to register early due to limited seating.

For additional information or questions about the training, please contact Gina Floyd, Director of Information Technology at Bladen Community College at 910-879-5521 or email [email protected].