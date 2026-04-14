Monday Roundup: Wren places third in Southeastern golf match

Andrew Wren of West Bladen placed third Monday in the Southeastern Conference boys’ golf match played at Diamondback Golf Club in Loris, South Carolina.
Wren shot a 6-over 78, which included a birdie on No. 13, on the 6,654-yard layout to finish five strokes behind South Brunswick’s Nolan Bumgarner. South Brunswick’s Baker Hartman shot 77.
Master sports schedule | Standings
Other scores for West Bladen were Jonathan Gooden (92), Jackson Pait and Gavin Brisson (96) and Evan Melvin (100).
Girls’ Soccer: West Brunswick 7, West Bladen 0
In Shallotte, West Brunswick scored four goals in the first half and shut out West Bladen in a non-conference match. It was the first match for the Knights (2-8-2) following spring break.
Ashley Baiza Rivon made eight saves in goal for West Bladen. Makenna Bryan had three saves and two steals.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Craven Kinlaw and Laikyn Rogerson shot a 46 for low score as Emereau: Bladen and Elizabethtown Christian played a two-person Captain’s Choice golf match at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.
Other scores for the Aviators were Luke Avant/Mason Sasser (47), Austin Everette/Avalyn Tart (49), Jase Davis/Hudson Willoughby (50) and Tony Robinson/Hollyn Hester (53).
Top scorers for Elizabethtown Christian Academy were Brian Reeves and Landry Turner.
MONDAY, APRIL 13
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls’ Soccer
West Brunswick 7, West Bladen 0
Boys’ Tennis
West Bladen at South Columbus
Boys’ Golf
Southeastern Conference: South Brunswick 313, Whiteville 354, West Bladen 362, Fairmont 375
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Baseball
Nakina 12, Clarkton 7
Record: Clarkton 3-2
Softball
Nakina 16, Clarkton 1
Record: Clarkton 1-4
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Minors
Phillies 10, Dodgers 3
Tigers 10, Red Sox 6
Standings: Phillies 3-1, Tigers 3-1, Red Sox 2-2, Dodgers 0-4
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
Red Springs at West Bladen, 6 p.m.
East Bladen at Hobbton, 6 p.m.
Softball
Red Springs at West Bladen, 6 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
Red Springs at West Bladen, 6 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Baseball/Softball
Williams Township at Bladenboro, 4 p.m.
Tar Heel at West Columbus, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Riverside Christian vs. Emereau at County Park, 4 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
Fayetteville Homeschool Crusaders at Emereau, 4 p.m.
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Leinwand Park
Athletic vs. Cubs, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park
Royals vs. Diamondbacks, 6 p.m.
Mets vs. Yankees, 6 p.m.
Bladen County DYB Minors
Bladenboro Yard Goats at Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.
Co-ed Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown
Chewblocca vs. White’s Creek Bapt., 6 p.m.
Quik Sets vs. LF, 6:45 p.m.
Bumpin Buddies vs. Spikological Warfare, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Unblockable vs. Southern Thunder, 8:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Tennis
South Brunswick at West Bladen, 4 p.m.
Track & Field
West Bladen in Southeastern meet, Red Springs, 4 p.m.
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park
Phillies vs. Red Sox, 6 p.m.
Tigers vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m.
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