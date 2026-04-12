Featured Church: White’s Creek Missionary Baptist

Address: 6062 Mercer Mill Brown Marsh Road, Clarkton
Web site: facebook.com/p/Whites-Creek-Missionary-Baptist-Church-61556131263171/
Phone: 910-874-1525
Pastor: Kinsey Barrow
Services: Sunday, 10:30 a.m.
Mission: A church for all people
FEATURED CHURCH
Address: 6062 Mercer Mill Brown Marsh Road, Clarkton
Web site: facebook.com/p/Whites-Creek-Missionary-Baptist-Church-61556131263171/
Phone: 910-874-1525
Pastor: Kinsey Barrow
Services: Sunday, 10:30 a.m.
Mission: A church for all people
Information taken from the church website. If you would like your church to be featured, contact The Bladen Journal at [email protected].
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