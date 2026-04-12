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Featured Church: White’s Creek Missionary Baptist

in , ,

FEATURED CHURCH

Sonny Jones / Bladen Journal

Sonny Jones / Bladen Journal

Address: 6062 Mercer Mill Brown Marsh Road, Clarkton

Web site: facebook.com/p/Whites-Creek-Missionary-Baptist-Church-61556131263171/

Phone: 910-874-1525

Pastor: Kinsey Barrow

Services: Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Mission: A church for all people

Information taken from the church website. If you would like your church to be featured, contact The Bladen Journal at [email protected].

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