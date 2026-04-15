Small Business Expo April 29 at BCC

Bladen Community College will host the Bladen County Small Business Expo on Wednesday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the college auditorium.

The business-to-business event is designed to bring together entrepreneurs, startups, and established businesses from across the region for a day of networking, collaboration, and growth.

This year’s Expo is made possible through a partnership between Bladen Community College, the Small Business Center at Bladen Community College, and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, all working together to support and strengthen the local business community.

The Expo offers an opportunity for small business owners to showcase their products and services, build meaningful relationships, and discover new strategies for success. Attendees will be able to engage directly with fellow business leaders, explore potential partnerships, and increase visibility within the local marketplace.

“This Expo is about strengthening the small business community in Bladen County,” said organizers. “It’s a space where businesses can share their stories, learn from one another, and create connections that lead to long-term success.”

Among the event highlights are:

• Small Business Seminar: How to Start a Business the Right Way (8:30 AM)

• Opening Ceremony & Welcome (10:00 AM)

• Pitch It Bladen County Awards Ceremony

• Opportunities for select vendors to participate in a 3-minute Business Spotlight

• Networking with a diverse range of local businesses and organizations

Participants will receive a booth space that includes a table and chairs, along with promotion as part of the event. Businesses are encouraged to create engaging displays and bring professional materials to connect with attendees.

Benefits of participating include:

• Increase visibility and promote products and services

• Build valuable connections with other business owners

• Discover new partnerships and collaborative opportunities

• Learn about tools, trends, and resources for business growth

• Engage directly with customers and gather feedback

• Strengthen presence in the Bladen County business community

The Expo is open to businesses across a wide range of industries, including retail, food services, construction, professional services, health and wellness, agribusiness, nonprofits, and more.

Lunch options will be available on-site through food trucks and the campus deli, making it easy for participants to stay and engage throughout the event.

Registration Deadline: April 22. Businesses interested in participating are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

For more information, contact Terri Dennison at the Small Business Center at Bladen Community College at 910-879-5572 or by email at [email protected]. To register, go to www.elizabethtownwhitelake.com/whatshappening/eventcalendar.