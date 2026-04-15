Tuesday Roundup: Pope scores OT winner for West Bladen girls’ soccer team

BLADENBORO — Greer Pope converted a penalty kick in the second overtime as West Bladen defeated Red Springs 2-1 on Tuesday night in a Southeastern Conference girls’ soccer match.
The teams were tied at 1-all at half with Makenna Bryan scoring the goal for the Knights (3-8-2, 2-0-1 Southeastern). After a scoreless second half and first overtime, Pope was fouled in the box.
Master sports schedule | Standings
Ashley Baiza Rivon had seven saves in goal for West Bladen. The Knights had 11 shots on goal led by Hadley Dove with three. Genesis Castro-Caterero had six steals and Faith Wren and Brittany Ramirez had five.
The teams are scheduled to play Friday at Red Springs.
Baseball: Hobbton 5, East Bladen 3
In Newton Grove, Hobbton rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth in beating East Bladen in a Carolina Conference game.
Conference-leading Hobbton (12-3, 7-1 Carolina) trailed 3-2, but used a two-out, two-run double by W Blackman followed by a triple by C Martin to take a 5-3 lead.
Jayce Hatcher went the distance on the mound for East Bladen (7-9, 4-3 Carolina). He allowed seven hits, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. The Eagles defense did not commit an error.
Zach Sholar and Davion Lewis had two hits each for East Bladen. Josh Dawson, Easton Bostic and Dawson each had one.
The Eagles tied it at 2-all in the third. Hatcher’s double to center drove home Sholar, who had opened the inning with a double to center. Isaiah Lee drove home Lewis, who had walked, with a ground out to short.
East Bladen took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on a leadoff home run to center by Lewis.
RECREATION
Co-Ed Volleyball
The Bladen County Recreation Department’s co-ed volleyball league ended its regular season with Mission Unblockable and Quik Sets sharing first place with 6-1 records. Mission Unblockable won the season meeting between the teams. The postseason tournament is scheduled to start Thursday.
Final standings: Mission Unblockable 6-1, Quik Sets 6-1, LF 4-3, Chewblocca 4-3, Spikological Warfare 4-3, Bumpin Buddies 3-4, Southern Thunder 1-6, White’s Creek Baptist 0-7
Dixie Youth Baseball
In Elizabethtown, The Mets moved into a first place tie with the Yankees and Diamondback in coach-pitch. The Mets beat the Yankees and the Diamondbacks topped the Royals.
Standings: Mets 3-1, Yankees 3-1, Diamondbacks 3-1, Royals 1-3, Pirates 0-4
The Cubs beat the Athletics for the third time in four meetings in Majors play. The two teams are scheduled to begin playing games against teams from Clarkton and Bladenboro over the next week.
In Clarkton, Bladen County action had the Bladenboro Bulldogs defeat Clarkton in coach-pitch and the Bladenboro Yard Goats and Clarkton finish in a 10-all tie.
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
West Bladen 12, Red Springs 2
Hobbton 5, East Bladen 3
Softball
West Bladen 13, Red Springs 3
Girls’ Soccer
West Bladen 2, Red Springs 1 (OT)
Hobbton 4, East Bladen 1
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Baseball
Williams Township at Bladenboro
Tar Heel at West Columbus
Emereau 13, Riverside Christian 3
Softball
Williams Township at Bladenboro
Tar Heel at West Columbus
Girls’ Soccer
Fayetteville Homeschool Crusaders at Emereau
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Majors
Cubs 9, Athletics 4
Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch
Diamondbacks 13, Royals 2
Mets 15, Yankees 8
Bladen County DYB Minors
Bladenboro Yard Goats 10, Clarkton 10
Bladen County DYB Coach-Pitch
Bladenboro Bulldogs 8, Clarkton 4
Co-ed Volleyball
Chewblocca 2, White’s Creek Bapt. 0 (25-15, 25-11)
Quik Sets 2, LF 0
Spikological Warfare 2, Bumpin Buddies 0 (25-10. 27-26)
Mission Unblockable 2, Southern Thunder 0 (25-13, 25-20)
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Tennis
South Brunswick at West Bladen, 4 p.m.
Track & Field
West Bladen in Southeastern meet, Red Springs, 4 p.m.
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park
Phillies vs. Red Sox, 6 p.m.
Tigers vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
North Duplin at East Bladen, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.
St. Pauls at West Bladen, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 7 p.m.
Softball
North Duplin at East Bladen, 6 p.m.
Track & Field
East Bladen at South Lenoir, 3 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Baseball/Softball
Nakina at Clarkton, 4 p.m.
Whiteville at Tar Heel, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Emereau at Harrells Christian, 4 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
Cape Fear Academy B at Emereau, 4 p.m.
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Leinwand Park
Cubs vs. Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park
Royals vs. Yankees, 6 p.m.
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks, 6 p.m.
Bladen County DYB Minors
Clarkton at Bladenboro Navy, 7 p.m.
Co-ed Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown
Tournament first-round, 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:15 p.m.
Blastball at County Park
Tides vs. Redwings, 6 p.m.
Blue Rocks vs. Rockhounds, 6 p.m.
Emeralds vs. Mudcats, 6 p.m.
Bulls vs. Storm, 6 p.m.
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