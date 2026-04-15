Tuesday Roundup: Pope scores OT winner for West Bladen girls’ soccer team

BLADENBORO — Greer Pope converted a penalty kick in the second overtime as West Bladen defeated Red Springs 2-1 on Tuesday night in a Southeastern Conference girls’ soccer match.

The teams were tied at 1-all at half with Makenna Bryan scoring the goal for the Knights (3-8-2, 2-0-1 Southeastern). After a scoreless second half and first overtime, Pope was fouled in the box.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Ashley Baiza Rivon had seven saves in goal for West Bladen. The Knights had 11 shots on goal led by Hadley Dove with three. Genesis Castro-Caterero had six steals and Faith Wren and Brittany Ramirez had five.

The teams are scheduled to play Friday at Red Springs.

Baseball: Hobbton 5, East Bladen 3

In Newton Grove, Hobbton rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth in beating East Bladen in a Carolina Conference game.

Conference-leading Hobbton (12-3, 7-1 Carolina) trailed 3-2, but used a two-out, two-run double by W Blackman followed by a triple by C Martin to take a 5-3 lead.

Jayce Hatcher went the distance on the mound for East Bladen (7-9, 4-3 Carolina). He allowed seven hits, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. The Eagles defense did not commit an error.

Zach Sholar and Davion Lewis had two hits each for East Bladen. Josh Dawson, Easton Bostic and Dawson each had one.

The Eagles tied it at 2-all in the third. Hatcher’s double to center drove home Sholar, who had opened the inning with a double to center. Isaiah Lee drove home Lewis, who had walked, with a ground out to short.

East Bladen took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on a leadoff home run to center by Lewis.

RECREATION

Co-Ed Volleyball

The Bladen County Recreation Department’s co-ed volleyball league ended its regular season with Mission Unblockable and Quik Sets sharing first place with 6-1 records. Mission Unblockable won the season meeting between the teams. The postseason tournament is scheduled to start Thursday.

Final standings: Mission Unblockable 6-1, Quik Sets 6-1, LF 4-3, Chewblocca 4-3, Spikological Warfare 4-3, Bumpin Buddies 3-4, Southern Thunder 1-6, White’s Creek Baptist 0-7

Dixie Youth Baseball

In Elizabethtown, The Mets moved into a first place tie with the Yankees and Diamondback in coach-pitch. The Mets beat the Yankees and the Diamondbacks topped the Royals.

Standings: Mets 3-1, Yankees 3-1, Diamondbacks 3-1, Royals 1-3, Pirates 0-4

The Cubs beat the Athletics for the third time in four meetings in Majors play. The two teams are scheduled to begin playing games against teams from Clarkton and Bladenboro over the next week.

In Clarkton, Bladen County action had the Bladenboro Bulldogs defeat Clarkton in coach-pitch and the Bladenboro Yard Goats and Clarkton finish in a 10-all tie.

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Bladen 12, Red Springs 2

Hobbton 5, East Bladen 3

Softball

West Bladen 13, Red Springs 3

Girls’ Soccer

West Bladen 2, Red Springs 1 (OT)

Hobbton 4, East Bladen 1

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball

Williams Township at Bladenboro

Tar Heel at West Columbus

Emereau 13, Riverside Christian 3

Softball

Williams Township at Bladenboro

Tar Heel at West Columbus

Girls’ Soccer

Fayetteville Homeschool Crusaders at Emereau

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Majors

Cubs 9, Athletics 4

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch

Diamondbacks 13, Royals 2

Mets 15, Yankees 8

Bladen County DYB Minors

Bladenboro Yard Goats 10, Clarkton 10

Bladen County DYB Coach-Pitch

Bladenboro Bulldogs 8, Clarkton 4

Co-ed Volleyball

Chewblocca 2, White’s Creek Bapt. 0 (25-15, 25-11)

Quik Sets 2, LF 0

Spikological Warfare 2, Bumpin Buddies 0 (25-10. 27-26)

Mission Unblockable 2, Southern Thunder 0 (25-13, 25-20)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Tennis

South Brunswick at West Bladen, 4 p.m.

Track & Field

West Bladen in Southeastern meet, Red Springs, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park

Phillies vs. Red Sox, 6 p.m.

Tigers vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

North Duplin at East Bladen, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

St. Pauls at West Bladen, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 7 p.m.

Softball

North Duplin at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Track & Field

East Bladen at South Lenoir, 3 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Nakina at Clarkton, 4 p.m.

Whiteville at Tar Heel, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Emereau at Harrells Christian, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Cape Fear Academy B at Emereau, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Leinwand Park

Cubs vs. Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park

Royals vs. Yankees, 6 p.m.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks, 6 p.m.

Bladen County DYB Minors

Clarkton at Bladenboro Navy, 7 p.m.

Co-ed Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Tournament first-round, 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:15 p.m.

Blastball at County Park

Tides vs. Redwings, 6 p.m.

Blue Rocks vs. Rockhounds, 6 p.m.

Emeralds vs. Mudcats, 6 p.m.

Bulls vs. Storm, 6 p.m.