Bladen Schools go to remote learning, Emereau closed Monday due to weather threat

Bladen County Schools announced Sunday afternoon that it will transition to remote learning Monday while Emereau: Bladen Charter School announced it has canceled classes Monday because of the threat of dangerous weather.

Also, the special-called Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday to determine the closing date for East Arcadia School has been postponed until Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, Bladen Community College had not announced schedule changes for Monday.

Bladen County Schools also announced that staff will receive information about an optional workday from supervisors Sunday night.

Bladen County Schools and Emereau also announced that all after-school events and activities are cancelled for Monday.

The National Weather Service has forecast high winds and possible tornadoes Monday. Some of the storms could be severe with wind gusts as high as 37 mph. The storms are expected to end by Monday night.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 52.

According to the National Weather Service’s Wilmington office, a warm front is expected to move north through southeastern North Carolina on Sunday evening. The strongest showers and thunderstorms could produce isolated strong wind gusts, hail and, perhaps, a tornado.

After a lull in activity Sunday evening and early overnight behind the warm front, additional rounds of showers and strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop and move north through the region through Monday until a squall line pushes through during the afternoon and evening.

In addition, it will be windy even outside of thunderstorms, with south winds gusting as high as 35 to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory may be needed if gusts are expected to exceed 45 mph in future forecast updates, according to the National Weather Service.