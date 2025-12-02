The crumble will make your knees weak as you bite into it - top with homemade whipped cream or vanilla or better yet… cinnamon ice cream a’ la mode.

The cold prep is complete - a dessert that could be eaten as is.

Did you ever try making an apple pie and it was either too watery or too dry?

That could be that the apples were not cooked in advance. Cooking the apples in a frying pan is the only way that I make my apple pies. And this deconstructed version is the best that I have found so far.

How can my 10,000 taste buds even attempt to describe this delectable dessert…Apple Pie (more than that!), Apple Crisp (closer!), Caramel Apple (I’m thinking yes!), Chewy Oatmeal Cookie (you betcha!).

Try it and I guarantee this will not only be a holiday-special but goes great with any Sunday Dinner (or lunch or brunch or breakfast)!

Here is your shopping list:

1 deep-dish frozen pie crust

Confectioner sugar

For the filling:

1. 8 Gala Apples (peeled and sliced into equal pieces)

2. 1 C brown sugar

3. ½ C white sugar (or my new find “Date Sugar”)

4. 1 heaping Tbsp cinnamon

5. 1 Tsp nutmeg

6. 2 tsp salt

7. 2 Tbsp flour

8. Zest of ½ Lemon

9. Juice of ½ Lemon

10. 2 Tbsp butter

Topping:

1. 2 C rolled oats

2. ½ C brown sugar

3. ½ tbsp cinnamon

4. ¼ lb. of cold butter

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

In a large bowl, combine the first 9 ingredients and mix until well combined. Let it sit for 10 minutes. This is when you can prepare the crumble topping…

In a separate bowl, mix the rolled oats, cinnamon and ½ c brown sugar. Take the ¼ pound of cold butter and cut into very small cubes. Mix all together with your hands while crumbling the butter into the mixture. Make sure everything is evenly combined. Set aside.

In a large frying pan, take the 2 tbsp of butter and melt over medium heat. Add the apple mixture and cook for about 10 minutes (make sure to constantly stir. This will make a caramel syrup. Add the 2 tbsp of flour, the lemon juice and zest.

Cook over low-medium for an additional 10 minutes. Once it thickens up put into a large bowl. Remove the frozen pie crust from the freezer. Add the slightly cooled apples. Take the oatmeal crumble and crumble all over the top of the pie.

Bake for 25 minutes. Broil it for the last two minutes. Remove from oven and let sit for 15 minutes. Take a sieve and sift some confectioners sugar over the top of the pie.

Here is the important part! Take a small spoon and dig into the crumble topping to expose some of the apple mixture.

If you like a crunchy texture of apple pie, then serve either warm or room temperature. If you like that chewy oatmeal cookie texture, then serve chilled. Either way, a nice dollop of whipped cream or scoop of ice cream is a great accompaniment.

This week’s fun fact: No single person invented applied, but the first written recipe can be traced back appearing in a 1381 cookbook “The Forme of Cury” and European settlors brought it with them to America. From there the recipe evolved and there are many variations. This Deconstructed Apple Crumb Pie is my favorite!

