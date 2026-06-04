Bladen high school graduations set Friday, June 5

Bladen County Schools will conduct graduation ceremonies for East Bladen and West Bladen high schools on Friday, June 5 inside the gymnasium at Elizabethtown Middle School.

East Bladen’s graduation is set for 10 a.m. and West Bladen’s will begin at 3 p.m.

Each graduate will receive seven tickets for their guests. Doors will close to attendees 15 minutes prior to the start of the ceremony. Guests must have a graduation ticket to attend and there will be no entry once doors close.

The district is planning to live-stream each graduation providing those unable to attend in-person the ability to watch the ceremony.

Bladen County Early College held its graduation ceremonies Friday, May 22 at Bladen Community College.

For information, contact Bladen County Schools at 910-862-4136, East Bladen High School at 910-247-4610 or West Bladen High School at 910-862-2130.