DUBLIN – Bladen Community College (BCC) proudly highlighted its brand-new culinary kitchen at the historic Booker T. Washington Center, hosting three culinary-focused events that brought together local high school students, BCC culinary students and industry professionals.

The newly unveiled kitchen served as the perfect backdrop to showcase the college’s expanding culinary programming and its commitment to hands-on, career-ready education.

West Bladen High School Students Explore the New Culinary Space

Early in the week, culinary students from West Bladen High School stepped into BCC’s modern, fully equipped commercial kitchen for the first time.

Their visit offered a true “behind-the-line” experience, allowing students to participate in hands-on cooking activities while learning about professional culinary tools, techniques and kitchen operations.

Students collaborated with BCC culinary staff and gained deeper insight into the expectations of culinary education and the foodservice industry. The visit provided an engaging introduction to the type of real-world experiences available to future BCC Culinary Program students.

BCC Culinary Students Complete Three-Course Meal Evaluations

The center of activity this week was the BCC Culinary Program’s three-course meal evaluation—an intensive capstone-style assessment showcasing the skills students have developed throughout their coursework.

Four culinary teams were challenged to design, prepare and present a complete three-course dining experience. Meals were required to be delivered to evaluators at precise times, emphasizing time management, professionalism and real-world kitchen pacing.

The evaluation highlighted student mastery in: Menu design and flavor balance, Professional cooking methods, Portion control and plating artistry and culinary creativity and technical skill.

Chef Hannah Martin led the event, joined by special guest evaluators Chef Willie Meeks and Chef Greg Davis, who provided industry-level feedback and encouragement. The evaluation not only demonstrated student growth but also reinforced the program’s alignment with contemporary culinary standards.

East Bladen High School Students Get a First Look at Culinary Opportunities

Students from East Bladen High School also visited the new culinary facility, where they explored the space and learned about BCC’s growing Culinary Program.

The visit gave students a firsthand look at the hands-on learning environment, modern equipment, and professional training opportunities available to them after graduation. Their enthusiasm underscored a growing community interest in culinary arts and the workforce pathways supported by BCC.

These three events mark an exciting milestone for Bladen Community College as it expands its commitment to workforce development through high-quality, experiential culinary education. The new kitchen at the Booker T. Washington site is designed to support both current students and future generations of aspiring chefs across the region.

Interested in Joining the Culinary Program?

Bladen Community College welcomes students who are passionate about food, creativity and the culinary arts. To learn more or apply, please contact the Admissions Office at 910.879.5500 or visit BladenCC.edu.